Kevin Spacey is reportedly looking to make a comeback in Hollywood after acquittal of sexual assault charges.

In fact, facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct in the past doesn't bother the actor at all.

Recently, Spacey enjoyed a party with Elton John on the French Riviera. The singer and his husband, David Furnish also accompanied Spacey on a dinner at a fancy restaurant. Some criticized John for associating with the likes of Kevin Spacey in Hollywood after his charges.

However, others were quick to come to his defense. Fans think Spacey always maintained his innocence and was acquitted of all charges.

Now, Spacey has not yet announced any specific plans for his return to acting.

But his close friend, Mark suggests that fans could see a different side of the former House of Cards star in the near future.

“There’s a lot more coming, good stuff coming, and I’m thrilled to see it.”

Mark also remarks that Spacey is eager to “rebuild” his career and create something “new and creative.” But not everyone wants to welcome him that fast.

Mark believes that if Spacey can come up with an idea that makes money for studios, he may be able to win back the favor of the industry.

At present, it remains unclear whether Kevin Spacey will be welcomed back into the Hollywood fold with open arms after his charges.

Some industry insiders have suggested that the #MeToo movement has changed the landscape of entertainment. This makes it difficult for the likes of Kevin Space, or those accused of sexual misconduct to find work.