Kevin Spacey's sexual assault trial continues. Prosectors alleged that the House of Cards actor was sexually aggressive and a bully. They claimed that Spacey performed oral sex with one man while he was unconscious, per TMZ.

The prosecutors also accused Kevin Spacey of being very “touchy feely” while in the passenger seat of one of his drivers. The driver claimed it got worse with time, touching his leg and rubbing his neck and eventually groping him “in an aggressive way.”

The jury learned Spacey allegedly manhandled a man backstage at the Haymarket Theater in the West End. The man was grabbed “with such force it was painful.”

Four different men accused Kevin Spacey of sexual assault occurring between 2001 to 2013. Spacey's 12 charges including seven counts of sexual assault, three counts of indecent assault, one count of forced nonconsensual sexual activity, and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. Spacey denied all charges.

The accusations first came about in 2017. Almost a year ago, Spacey first took the stand at Westminster Crown Crown on June 16, 2022 to have the initial five allegations read out to him. The trial also questions whether or not the actor has a future in entertainment. But if you ask Spacey, he's confident he'll find work.

There, his defense counsel argued for the actor's unconditional bail, allowing him to move in and out of the U.K. freely. The prosecutor pushed for him to have his passport taken away, stressing that given the severity of the sentence were he to be found guilty, it was concerning that he might be a flight risk, but they lost to the defense on that front.