Contender Series Week 7: Bailey Schoenfelder vs. Danylo Voievodkin continues with a fight between Kevin Vallejos and Cam Teague in the featherweight division. Vallejos has won two in a row since suffering his first defeat in last season of the Contender Series meanwhile, Teague is stepping in on relatively short notice and is putting his undefeated record on the line this Tuesday night.

Kevin Vallejos (13-1) suffered his first defeat in his first appearance on the Contender Series last season against Jean Silva. Since that loss, Vallejos got back on track with two finishes in a row and after Luke Riley had to withdraw from the fight due to visa issues he will now be taking on Cam Teague who’s stepping in on short notice. Vallejos will be looking to extend his winning streak to three in a row and finally secure his UFC contract when he takes on Cam Teague on this week’s episode of the Contender Series.

Cam Teague (7-0) is coming off the biggest win of his career when he finished former UFC featherweight Austin Lingo via second-round standing TKO. That win set up this short notice opportunity for Teague to shine on this week’s episode. Teague will be looking to make the most out of this huge opportunity when he takes on Kevin Vallejos on Tuesday night.

Here are the Contender Series UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Kevin Vallejos-Cam Teague Odds

Kevin Vallejos: -500

Cam Teague: +340

Why Kevin Vallejos Will Win

Kevin Vallejos gets his second shot on the Contender Series this week when he takes on the unbeaten Cam Teague. Vallejos was originally scheduled to face off against Luke Riley but visa issues nixed that fight. After coming up short against Jean Silva on last year’s Contender Series, Vallejos rattled off back-to-back finishes en route to his second appearance on the show. Now, he will be looking to make the most of his second opportunity by beating Cam Teague and securing that UFC contract.

Vallejos fought a very close fight against Jean Silva who’s quietly 3-0 inside the Octagon making waves in the featherweight division. The Argentinian is a very skilled fighter who loves to strike and he does a very good job at mixing up his attacks. The way that he is able to rip to the body and then to the head making it hard for his opponent to get a read on what’s coming next will be the difference maker in this fight.

In this matchup against Teague, Vallejos is going to be the shorter fighter but luckily for him, Teague doesn’t do a great job at moving his head off the center line. This alleviates the height discrepancy in this fight however, Teague has shown off a great chin in his previous fights that is where the bodywork of Vallejos comes into play. If Vallejos can work to the body early that will fatigue Teague late where Vallejos can then get the late round finish and the UFC contract.

Why Cam Teague Will Win

Cam Teague is stepping in on about a month’s notice for Luke Riley who had to withdraw from the bout due to visa issues. He is coming off the best win of his career where he finished former UFC featherweight Austin Lingo via standing TKO in a back-and-forth war. Teague will be looking to remain unbeaten and secure his long-awaited UFC contract when he takes on Kevin Vallejos on this week’s episode of the Contender Series.

Teague is as game as they come, he is willing to come forward through the fire never backing down from the opposition. His style of relentless forward pressure and volume has broken numerous opponents in the past and that will be his gameplan coming into this fight. Vallejos likes to have a clean striking match but it will be up to Teague to make this a gritty dogfight where he can wear on him zapping his cardio the later this fight goes.

It will be up to Teague to push the pace right from the beginning in hopes of drawing Vallejos late to a finish to secure his spot in the UFC.

Final Kevin Vallejos-Cam Teague Prediction & Pick

This fight could easily steal the show on Tuesday night as these two featherweights are coming to have an all-out war between the two of them. Ultimately, while Teague is a gamer and can really make Vallejos work in this fight it will be the striking of Vallejos that will be on full display in this one as he’s able to land the harder shots potentially hurting Teague with a shot putting him away and getting the win and the UFC contract.

Final Kevin Vallejos-Cam Teague Prediction & Pick: Kevin Vallejos (-500)