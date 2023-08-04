The Jacksonville Jaguars come into the 2023 season with high expectations after making their return to the playoffs in 2022. After the Jaguars advanced to the playoffs and successfully came back from a 27-point deficit against the Los Angeles Chargers to move on to the divisional round, anything but another playoff run in a weak AFC South will be a disappointment for the Jaguars. For the most part, the Jaguars have generated great buzz at training camp this year with both the stars and inexperienced players looking sharp and feeding into the hype train.

However, there have been some struggles during camp as well, particularly with the Jacksonville heat. On Wednesday in particular, the offense was not on point as the team played in pads for the second day in a row.

The struggles at that practice were obvious to many viewers with one reporter saying, “Day 7 was marred with drops and mistakes across the board. Perhaps that was the result of some fatigue after a tough practice on the first day of pads Tuesday. It's not unusual for days like this in training camp but things from an observer's perspective just looked sloppy,” per Kainani Stevens of the Jaguars official website.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and wide receiver Calvin Ridley were amongst two of the offensive stars who didn't have a great practice.

Lawrence had a two interception day at practice and completed just over 50% of his passes. He also had a notable overthrow of wide receiver Zay Jones earlier in camp. Yet, there's no reason to look too much into these issues so long as they are not constant. Lawrence redeemed himself at Thursday's practice when he went 8-for-8 in a limited role. While most of his completions were short and easy throws, he showed he is completely capable of pinpoint accuracy and most importantly shut down any worries from fans.

However, not all of Lawrence's numbers will look good as Jaguars receivers struggled with drops during that same practice. This is something that the Jaguars are really hoping to turn around after they led the NFL in drops last season. New Jaguars addition Calvin Ridley was one of the players struggling with drops, with some spectators counting as many as four drops for Ridley during practice.

Still, there's no reason to panic for Jags fans. It's natural that Ridley has some miscues upon his return after missing the entire 2022 season for a gambling suspension. He also was working through some toe soreness which limited him. In addition, he had a tough matchup versus cornerback Tyson Campbell, who continually challenged Ridley their matchups. If anything, Ridley's drops and struggles could also have been a reflection of Campbell playing well over anything. Overall, Ridley has had a great training camp and the fans are excited for his regular season debut.

In general, the Jaguars have showed off any given many reasons for hope ahead of the season. Aside from the offensive stars Ridley, Christian Kirk, and Evan Engram having mostly stellar camps, wide receiver Kendrick Pryor and running back Tank Bigsby have also shown out and made their names known in Duval.

On defense, 2022 No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker continues to develop while veteran Josh Allen shows why he is the leader of the defense. K'Lavon Chaisson looks like he will be the third pass rusher for the team, and rookie safety Antonio Johnson has left everyone wondering how he dropped to the fifth round.

It looks like another exciting season is in store for the Jaguars.