UFC ranked Middleweight and Welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev continues to wait on the sidelines as Dana White and the UFC figure out the next move for one of their hungriest superstars. Follow our UFC news for more fight announcements and breaking content!

Khamzat Chimaev is currently a perfect 6-0 in the UFC and has been waiting for his next opponent since beating Kevin Holland last year. Notably, Chimaev missed weight by over seven pounds and forced a restructure of the UFC 279 card. Since, Chimaev has been vocal about his distaste for the UFC and is frustrated over his lack of opponents and fights. While Chimaev had some health issues during COVID, he's seemingly healthy and ready to get back in the cage and continue his title chase.

Constantly working on his ground game, Chimaev is currently a purple belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu but believes his wrestling is what sets him apart from the rest of the pack. In a video posted to his YouTube page, Chimaev playfully called out the best submission grappler of all-time, Gordon Ryan.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Gordon Ryan is the odds-on greatest submission grappler of our time and is virtually undefeated in all of his competition matches. Ryan has struggled with health issues in the past and suffers from a gastrointestinal disorder that prevents him from properly eating and digesting food. For a brief stint, Ryan got his health under control and returned to being the beast that he was, even moving up in weight class to challenge for another title.

Just recently, however, Ryan's issues came back and he's since lost a significant amount of muscle mass and size. The disorder has completely debilitated his body from competing at its peak and there's no telling when he'll be back to feeling like his true self. In the meantime, Khamzat Chimaev stays hungry on the mats and may think about venturing into other competitions if he doesn't get his UFC wishes granted soon.

Hopefully Gordon Ryan can get healthy again and back to competing at a high level. He's stated numerous times that he could beat anyone on the UFC roster in a grappling match and Chimaev may be his most willing dance partner to-date. What do you think? Could Khamzat Chimaev survive on the mats against Gordon Ryan?