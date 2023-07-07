Khloe Kardashian got vulnerable about her true feelings for her exes, Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom. In The Kardashians' latest episode, Khloé Kardashian consoled her sister Kim Kardashian about her former relationship with Kanye West.

While Kim was getting upset as she was retelling the fall of Kanye after his antisemitic remarks, she assured her sister that his actions were not her “fault” at all.

“He had so many opportunities to retract what he said and he would double down all the time,” the Good American founder said of West per PEOPLE. “What you did has nothing to do with what's happening right now.”

Khloe Kardashian then went on to talk about her own love life and how she feels about the public struggles of her exes.

“Every single day, I feel bad about Lamar. Every single day, I feel bad about Tristan not being on a team right now,” she revealed. “Lamar is forever gonna be remembered as a drug user, but these are his — these are Kanye's things — but it doesn’t mean we don’t feel bad about it.”

She continued, “I'm not on your level and I'm not going through what you're going through right now, but I can relate. It's OK that you're crying, it's OK that you have feelings. You're such a good person, and that's why you feel like this and that's why your heart is breaking for him.”

Khloe married Odom in 2009 and they called it quits in 2013. Khloe filed for a divorce two years later due to Odom's near fatal drug overdose in Las Vegas brothel that year. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.

Khloe's most recent relationship was with Tristan Thompson. They began dating in 2016 and called it quits in 2021. The former couple shares a five-year-old daughter True, and a son Tatum who was born last August.

The Kardashians air new episodes every Thursday at 12 a.m. on Hulu.