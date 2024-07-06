Khloe Kardashian was amid the drama on the latest episode of The Kardashians. In the July 4 episode of the family's reality show which streams on Hulu, her family got visibly and verbally annoyed with the Good American founder for FaceTiming her daughter, True Thompson. Khloe was calling to tell True goodnight when she said: “I’m at a restaurant. You think I look funny? I’m wearing a furry hat.”

“Here we go. She’s just so stuck on what’s going on at home that she can’t have a good time,” Kim says in her confessional. “We don’t get to do this very often anymore. It’s really rare that we go on these family vacations and I just want Khloé to like enjoy the dinner, enjoy the moment, be present with us now.”

Khloe shares True and Tatum Thompson with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Back in the scene, Khloe continues her phone call, causing Kris to get visibly annoyed. In a confessional, the momager says, “Okay Khloe, I love you and I’m not going to take sides, but Kim’s got a point. Get off your phone. We’re right here.”

Khloe speaks about the conversation with her mom and sister during her confessional expressing how annoyed she is with their remarks.

“Wait, I’m supposed to be more present, but Kim hasn’t looked up from her phone the entire dinner? She’s scrolling Instagram…Okay, I’ll be more present.”

Khloe adds: “This is why I don’t like to leave the gates because I just feel like I get attacked every second of it, just immediately.”

“Just because you don’t want to call your kids to say goodnight…” Khloe says to her mom, Kris Jenner, who responds, “I’m with my kids. We’re out at dinner. Come on.”

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian Argue About Motherhood

This is not the first that that Kim and Khloe have had a disagreement when it came to parenting. On the last episode of The Kardashians, Kim accused Khloe of making her feel like a bad mom when Chicago West's — Kim's youngest daughter whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West — didn't have her hair done for school.

“I have a bone to pick with you. Just about your delivery on things,” Kim began. “The other day when you called me and asked if you could do Chi’s hair, I don’t know if condescending is the word but you were very shaming. You were calling to not really ask me if you could do her hair but to let me know that her hair wasn’t washed.”

“I had a really hard week so I said to my mom, ‘Can you please wash my two little ones. I will send them over and get them ready for school.’ Chicago put in this hair gel on her way out the door and I was like, ‘Who cares? My mom can slick her hair into a ponytail,'” Kim said in her confessional. “So Khloe FaceTimes me and says, ‘I had to go over to mom’s and help her get your kids ready. And Chicago’s hair? The hair gel?'”

“All I said was, ‘Do you mind if I do Chicago’s hair?’ Because you are very particular,” Khloé responded. “It sounds like you are dealing with a bunch of your own bulls—t and you decided to harvest this and build up this animosity toward me. When this is a you f—king problem. I swear you just want to project whatever you are going through and take it out on me. And I can handle it but only for so long.”

New episodes of The Kardashians air Thursdays on Hulu.