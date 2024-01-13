Khloé Kardashian opens up about co-parenting with ex Tristan Thompson. They share two children together: True and Tatum.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship has progressed as their highest and lowest moments have been caught on reality tv. While the two don't currently have a romantic relationship, they are putting the livelihood of their children first. The two share two children together: True, 5 and Tatum, 1. Thompson is also the father to son Prince Oliver, 7, whom he shares with Jordan Craig, and son Theo, 2, who he has with Maralee Nichols.

“With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course. But it’s way harder to be nice,” Kardashian in her cover story with Tmrw magazine published on Friday (Jan. 12). “It’s way harder when you’re really mad at someone, it’s really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, ‘Hi!'”

Infidelity played a large role in the fact that the two no longer have a romantic relationship. Last season on The Kardashians, Thompson apologized to Khloé's family due to the hurt he caused. In a conversation with Kourtney Kardashian last season, Thompson spoke about how he will tell his daughter True in the future about his wrongdoings.

“Being able to take accountability is always the first step in changing. Also our kids, they watch our actions not words,” Kourtney notes.

“Exactly, I wanted to be a good example to them. When it comes to True and having that conversation, it's on me to have that conversation because Daddy failed you and Mommy. Mommy didn't fail you, Tutu,” Tristan responded.

For Khloé, she's choosing to have a positive mindset despite the setbacks and hurt she's felt in the past. She also wants True and Tatum to have a good relationship with their father.

“I want my kids to have beautiful relationships with their dad,” she explained. “And if we’re blessed enough to have a dad that wants to be there and wants to show up and be hands-on, why would I prevent that from happening?”

In terms, of letting go hurt, she tries to remain strong against negative thoughts.

“Trust me, that’s not how I feel every day. I had to learn to take control of my feelings,” Khloé added. “There were so many times that my feelings got control of me and I was impulsive and I tweeted something or posted something and things that you regret. But in my opinion, I’ll never regret being a nice person.”