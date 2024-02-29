Matthew Vaughn is in production on a new Kick-Ass spin-off pretty soon.
Variety is reporting that a new film in the franchise, The Stuntman, is in production. It was filmed last fall in Hampshire. The film will be produced by Vaughn's company, Marv Studios, along with Damiel Walters' Zebbo Productions.
Additionally, Walters will direct the film. He is a former stuntman himself, which should add to his sensibilities for the film. According to Variety's report, The Stuntman is hoping to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) or Sundance 2025.
The Stuntman is also hoping to launch a new trilogy of films in the franchise.
Matthew Vaughn got his big break with Kick-Ass. From there, he was hired to direct two films in Fox's X-Men franchise. First Class and Days of Future Past.
He has also directed three films in the Kingsman franchise. Vaughn directed the first two films and its prequel spin-off film, The King's Man. His latest film is Argylle, which features another star-studded cast including Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Henry Caville, Samuel L. Jackson, and Ariana DeBose.
The Kick-Ass franchise
The Kick-Ass franchise kicked off in 2010 and was an adaptation of the Marvel Comics property of the same name. Vaughn directed the inaugural film and grossed over $90 million at the box office. The film, while not a commercial success, still launched a franchise. A sequel was released in 2013 and made over $60 million.
Aaron Johnson, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Nicolas Cage, Mark Strong, and Chloë Grace Moretz starred in the first film.