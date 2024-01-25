Director Matthew Vaughn revealed plans to revisit Kick-Ass in the future as part of an upcoming pseudo-trilogy of films.

Matthew Vaughn has been keeping himself busy with his upcoming film Argylle along with plans to continue the Kingsman series, and it appears more can be added to the director's expanding slate. Alongside another new Kingsman film, the director has revealed he is planning to revisit the world of Kick-Ass as part of a new trilogy of films.

Vaughn was speaking with Collider about his new film Argylle when he was asked about any plans to revisit Kick-Ass in the future. He revealed work was already underway on a script for a third Kick-Ass film, though it was not clear if this would be an outright reboot or have any links to the previous two films starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

We’re halfway through it,” Vaughn told the outlet. “It is a very, very meta universe. It is what, you know, Kick Ass was reinventing and creating a R-rated superhero and no one was really doing it. This is taking that whole concept to a worthy…not even a sequel, because I think it’s just a whole new way of doing Kick-Ass, which couldn’t be more Kick-Ass.”

He added that the new Kick-Ass would be part of a pseudo-trilogy starting with School Fight, an action film Vaughn is a producer on, which has reportedly completed filming. The second film, referred to as Vram, is in production with a goal to have it finished and ready for the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, at the earliest.

The original Kick-Ass released in 2010 and starred Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Chloe Grace Moretz, Nicolas Cage, and Mark Strong.

Adapted from the popular Mark Millar that began in 2008, the film follows high schooler Dave Lizewski who moonlights as the titular hero after he gains a degree of enhanced durability and pain tolerance from a car accident. Dave quickly finds himself in over his head, though, as he gets roped into the violent, bloody war being waged by the mysterious Hit-Girl and Big Daddy against a major New York City crime syndicate.