Scott Mescudi, known to fans as Kid Cudi, has joined the already impressive cast of Netflix’s anticipated sequel, Happy Gilmore 2. Cudi’s role remains a secret, but his presence in the film adds another layer of intrigue to the project. He joins NFL star Travis Kelce, whose casting sparked excitement after Adam Sandler hinted at Kelce’s involvement on the New Heights podcast. Kelce’s role was almost much bigger; Sandler had originally envisioned him as Happy’s son. Although this idea didn’t make it into the final script, Kelce’s appearance promises a memorable addition to the comedic chaos.

In Happy Gilmore 2, Sandler reprises his iconic role as the hot-headed, hockey-loving golfer determined to succeed in the professional golf world to save his grandmother’s home. Sandler, teaming up with Murder Mystery collaborator Kyle Newacheck as director, co-wrote the script with longtime partner Tim Herlihy. They’re bringing back Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald, who starred in the original as Happy’s love interest, Virginia, and his nemesis, Shooter McGavin. With Kid Cudi and Travis Kelce on board, and production now underway, the film’s lineup hints at an epic ensemble with surprises yet to be revealed.

A New Generation of Golf Antics

While Happy Gilmore 2 pays homage to the original’s golf humor, adding talents like Kid Cudi and Travis Kelce signals a fresh direction. Kelce’s connection with Sandler began during a New Heights episode when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end mentioned his dream of joining a Sandler project. Sandler, thrilled by Kelce’s enthusiasm, teased that Kelce’s persona would fit perfectly in Happy Gilmore 2. Though Kelce won’t play Happy’s son, his cameo taps into the legacy of Sandler’s sports-themed comedies, and with Kid Cudi joining the lineup, it’s clear the sequel will add unexpected twists.

“The whole thing was to get to hang out with Travis,” Sandler joked to Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce, on the New Heights podcast.

The film also nods to the original’s legacy by bringing back Dennis Dugan, the first film’s director, in an executive producer role. He’ll work alongside the likes of Judit Maull, Kevin Grady, and Barry Bernardi, blending old and new talent to create a fresh experience while preserving the spirit of the original. Fans can expect Happy Gilmore 2 to combine nostalgic laughs with a modern flair that will bring both sports and comedy fans back to Sandler’s unique world.