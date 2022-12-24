By Franz Christian Irorita · 2 min read

Chelsea Green a.k.a. Laurel Van Ness is among the former WWE wrestlers that are hotly rumored to be making a big comeback in the Land of the Giants. Along with her husband, Matt Cardona a.k.a. Zack Ryder, she is thought to be a surefire re-hire under Triple H’s new regime. And one proof that she’s coming back to the WWE fold? Chelsea Green allegedly shuts down her OnlyFans account in preparation for her WWE comeback.

This account deletion also points to Green going straight to the Main Roster instead of spending her time in NXT, says Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer. He argues that the deletion of Chelsea Green’s OnlyFans account is a reaction to WWE’s firing of former NXT Champion Mandy Rose. Meltzer says on his podcast:

“[Mandy Rose] had the best of both worlds, because if she was on the main roster, she wouldn’t even be allowed to have this account, to begin with. Chelsea Green just dropped her [OnlyFans] account because she’s coming on the main roster. But because [Mandy] was in NXT, the rules are different. They don’t really crack down on it with NXT, but she pushed the boundaries to the point where they had to fire her.”

Following this logic, it seems like Chelsea Green is simply being preemptive in her dealings with WWE, making sure that there will be no obstacles to her eventual comeback on the main roster. However, it should be noted that as of press time, neither Green nor her husband Matt Cardona has been confirmed for a WWE return. With the final show of SmackDown for the year already done and dusted and Raw’s last episode for the year not being an actual show, both indie darlings’ return will likely happen in 2023, if ever it does end up happening.