Kim Kardashian's net worth in 2023 is $1.7 billion. Kardashian has turned being a reality television star into a billion-dollar empire. Let's look at Kim Kardashian's net worth in 2023.

Kim Kardashian's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $1.7 billion

Kim Kardashian is an American reality television star, entrepreneur and model. Kardashian is one of the most famous and most wealthy celebrities on the planet. Unsurprisingly, Kim Kardashian's net worth in 2023 is approximately $1.7 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Kim Kardashian was born on October 21st, 1980, in Los Angeles, California. Her parents, Robert Kardashian and Kris Jenner, have also gained fame for different reasons. Kris has been a part of reality television with her daughters, while Robert was a defense lawyer for the stars in Hollywood. Robert is best known for being O.J. Simpson's defense lawyer in the murder trial of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson.

Kim is part of a large family, including sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian. She has two half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce Jenner, is a former Olympian and the parent of Kim's half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie.

Kim first gained worldwide attention when an infamous sex tape with her boyfriend, Ray J, was released. She used her newfound fame to start a reality show on the E! network titled “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

Kim Kardashian's famous relationships

Kardashian has been in romantic relationships withs several notable athletes, rappers and entertainers. First, in 2011, she married NBA player Kris Humphries, which gained media attention on her reality show. The marriage lasted less than three months, but Kim profited $18 million from endorsements and TV rights to this wedding alone.

Her longest relationship was with music mogul Kanye West. They married in 2014 and divorced in 2021. During this time, the couple had four children together, their relationship sparking plenty of viral moments that will live forever on social media.

After filing for divorce from West, Kardashian was rumored to be dating Pete Davidson. The couple made it official on Instagram and the reality show, eventually splitting in August 2022.

Kim Kardashian's wealth

It may be hard to believe, but Kardashian earns between $50-$80 million per year in her various endeavors, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Kardashian's biggest moneymaker is her equity stake in KKW Beauty and Skims. The KKW Beauty line currently generates over $100 million in gross revenue. In 2020, Kim sold a 20% stake in the company for $200 million, which values the company as a whole at $1 billion.

In 2019, Kim raised $5 million from a Venture Capital firm to launch Skims. Skims is an American shapewear and clothing brand co-founded by Kim Kardashian, Emma Grede and Jens Grede. Skims has a focus on body positivity and inclusivity across the brand and practices inclusive sizing. The company was valued at over $4 billion in July 2023. After this funding round in July 2023, it is rumored that it could increase Kardashian's net worth closer to $2 billion.

She also generates revenue from licensing and endorsement deals. Kardashian had a mobile game titled “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood” that reached 60 million downloads and generated $200 million in revenue. It is reported that Kardashian keeps 28% of the money generated by this app. She also receives money from appearance fees, reality TV salaries and paid Instagram sponsorships. Kim receives $300,000-$500,000 for every paid Instagram post, with this number reaching $1 million at certain points. She has 359 million followers on the application.

Kim Kardashian's real estate

Kardashian has lived in multiple mansions over the past decade. She sold her house in Bel Air for $18 million in 2017. In 2014, she and Kanye West began living in a $20 million mansion in the Hidden Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. Over time, the pair renovated the mansion to be 7.5 acres. In September 2021 following their split, Kardashian paid West $23 million to transfer the property into her name.

In September 2022, Kim made her biggest purchase to date, a $70 million, 3+ acre property in Malibu that was previously owned by Cindy Crawford.

Kim Kardashian's net worth has grown by $300 million annually since 2020. Her celebrity continues to grow as she builds her family's empire. As her net worth increased from $40 million in 2013 to $1.4 billion in 10 years, it is worth wondering how much wealth she will accumulate in the next ten years.

Was Kim Kardashian's net worth in 2023 higher or lower than you expected in 2023?