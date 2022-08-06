Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson shockingly break up after 9 months

Some say true love doesn’t really exist.

Sadly, we were once again reminded of that distinct possibility on Friday with the news that “The Kardashians” star Kim Kardashian and “Saturday Night Live” alum Pete Davidson have broken up after nine months of dating, per E! News.

According to E! News:

“The insiders share that while the pair has ‘a lot of love and respect for each other,’ they found that the long distance and their demanding schedules ‘made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.’ The split occurred sometime this week.”

Davidson has reportedly been in Australia filming a new film, Wizards! which apparently put a strain on the relationship.

The duo started dating in Oct. 2021 shortly after Kardashian hosted an episode of “Saturday Night Live.” The pair even kissed in an Aladdin-themed skit.

This is the latest high-profile break-up for both stars. Kim Kardashian has been married three times — to Damon Thomas, Kris Humphries and Kanye West — while Davidson has had notable hookups or relationships with Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Phoebe Dynevor, Kaia Gerber and Margaret Qualley, among others.

Kardashian is still currently in the process of divorcing West, to who she was married to from 2014 to 2022. The two have four children together — North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint.

“The divorce is moving ahead with Kanye,” E! added in their report. “They are happily co-parenting.”

The entertainment world will be on the edge of their seats as they wait to see who both Kardashian and Davidson decide to date next.