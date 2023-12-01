On an episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian recalls a funny moment with North West about Tristan Thompson.

North West is becoming a popular favorite on The Kardashians. The 10-year-old's “response” to her mother Kim Kardashian, asking her if Tristan Thompson is the “coolest” was just typical North reply.

“I said I'm sending Northie,” Kim said to North about Tristan's basketball game on The Kardashians season finale that aired today (Nov. 30).

“Did you scream, ‘Put Tristan in?'” Kim asks North.

“Yeah, Tristan went in,” North replies.

“He did? That's cool that your uncle plays for the Lakers! Is that not the coolest?” the SKIMS founder says to North, who said nothing in response.

North West Gives Kim Kardashian Her Notes On Her Met Gala Dress

North has no problem stating her opinion, or in the previous scenario, lack thereof. She made another hilarious response during her mother's Met Gala fitting.

“North can be critical,” Kim explained in her confessional about North's comments about her Met Gala dress. “I had John Galliano fitting me for a dress and North was giving notes. This is just her vibe.”

To be specific, the 10-year-old hilariously compared Kim's dress to something you'd find out of the dollar store.

“I like the pearls, I just don’t like how it looks like it’s from the dollar store,” North said.

The 10-year-old later asked if her mom would get a wedgie from her dress trying to teach her a lesson on how to be critical but not mean.

“There's a way to be honest and not hurt people's feelings, and I want you to learn that,” Kardashian told her daughter.

Kim later added: “All North wants to do is rate people's outfits, and she loves to critique,” Kardashian said. “North is like the new Joan Rivers if you ask me. And you can't really take it seriously, getting roasted by a 10-year-old, so I never do. But it stings a little.”

Kim wasn't the only person she had some notes about their outfit at the gala. Later in that episode, a clip showed her watching people enter the Met Gala via a livestream back in May. She was joined by Scott Disick and his daughter, Penelope.

Both Penelope and North took jabs at Pete Davidson, who dated Kim for nine months last year.

“You’re going to the Met Gala, Pete. Not the gas station,” North quipped at Davidson's outfit choice. He wore a black suit with a bright blue dress shirt. He accessorized with a black top hat and black sunglasses.

A premiere date for The Kardashians season five has not been set at this time.