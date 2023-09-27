Move over Odell Beckham Jr., Kim Kardashian has another celebrity crush. In a recent interview with CR Fashion Book, Kim admitted having a celebrity crush.

Kim donned the cover of CR Fashion Book where she is rocking a buzz cut and minimal makeup.The SKIMS founder said that is especially when she feels the most beautiful. “After a good workout, or when I wake up with messy hair and no makeup!” she said.

While the reality star is sporting a new look in this viral photoshoot, she also has it known that she has several muses including her superstar sisters: Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

“Kourtney always knows what she wants and doesn’t fold when it hasn’t been done before or it’s not the typical path. I respect her so much for that. Khloé’s attention to detail is unmatched and she has the biggest heart in the world. I admire her soul,” she said. “Kendall is a fun, free spirit and she lives her life so authentically to who she is. I love how she loves her friends and has the best adventures and memories in this life! She values life’s experiences to the fullest. Kylie is such a beautiful soul who is so generous with her energy and wants everyone to be happy. She is just so real.”

In the interview, she also spoke about her “ultimate celebrity crush” which is the late John F. Kennedy Jr.

Kim Kardashian has been rumored to be “hanging out” with the Baltimore Ravens' Odell Beckham Jr. “Their connection was mutual and grew flirtatious pretty quickly. They’re dating, but things are still fairly casual,” a source told Us of Kim and Odell. “[Odell has] also spent time with most of the Kardashian family over the years at events like the Met Gala [and] the White Party.”

Kim was previously married to Kanye West and they share four children together: North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4. She previously was tied to Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson but the two broke off their nine month romance in August 2022. Odell previously dated model Lauren Wood and they share a son together.