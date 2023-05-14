Tom Brady is taking some time off away from football responsibilities in his first season after retiring as a player. However, he knows he has lucrative TV analyst job waiting for him with Fox that he is likely to begin in 2024. He also has another interest in becoming a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

While having an interest in the ownership of an NFL team would seemingly be in conflict with the role of TV analyst, ESPN is reporting that Fox would not have an objection to Brady maintaining his position on the air while gaining a small ownership position.

Brady has said that he wants to learn the nuances of broadcasting before he moves into his role in the booth. “(I want to) take some time to really learn, to become great at what I do [and] thinking about the opportunity and make sure I don’t rush into anything. I never wanted to let anybody down and I think that’s the biggest motivator in what I do.”

Brady is scheduled to move into the role of Fox’s No. 1 analyst. That position is currently held by Greg Olsen, who is widely regarded as quite accomplished in the position. Brady, having just completed his playing career, has never been an NFL TV analyst.

Brady announced his retirement at the end of the 2021 season, but quickly decided to reverse that decision and return to the Tampa Bay Bucs.

While the Bucs made the playoffs last year as NFC South champions, they did so with an 8-9 record. Brady has not shown any indication to reverse his retirement decision this time around.