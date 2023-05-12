Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

King Charles III’s Net Worth in 2023 is $750 million. Charles III is currently the King of the United Kingdom. As a result, he is recognized as king in places such as England, Scotland, Wales, Canada, and Northern Ireland. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at King Charles III’s net worth in 2023.

King Charles III’s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $750 million

King Charles III was born on November 14, 1948 in Buckingham Palace, London, England. Although the royal family members were often educated by private tutors, Charles III studied in Hill House School. He would go on to also attend Cheam School and Gordonstoun School. Afterwards, Charles III would start his college education at Trinity College. Here, he took up anthropology and archaeology. However, he would transfer to University College of Wales for his sophomore year. Charles III would last transfer to University of Cambridge, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts to become the first British heir to complete a university degree.

During his time in college, Charles III also received military training by taking flying classes in Cambridge University with the institution’s air squadron. In addition to this, Charles III also underwent training at Royal Naval College Dartmouth. Afterwards, he also served in the Royal Air Force, HMS Norfolk, HMS Minerva, and HMS Jupiter.

After completing university, Charles III was named Prince of Wales. As the prince, Charles III would establish the Prince’s Trust in 1976, which is a charity in the United Kingdom that aims to help kids aged 11 to 30 who are struggling in school and at work. Apart from the Prince’s Trust, later on, Charles III would also serve as one of the active members of the Prince of Wales’ Charitable Foundation, which was founded in 1979.

While serving as the Prince of Wales, Charles III also earned reasonable income as much as $30 million on an annual basis from the real estate trust called The Duchy of Cornwall. Established in 1337, the trust fund is given to the heir. As of this writing, the Duchy of Cornwall has around 133,000 acres of land in the United Kingdom which has a value of $1.1 billion. The land is being utilized for economic affairs such as farming and real estate. Given that the Duchy of Cornwall is considered a “crown body” by the United Kingdom government, the income generated by the real estate portfolio is not taxable. Nevertheless, Charles III has voluntarily paid taxes since 1991.

Aside from the Duchy of Cornwall, Charles III also benefits from other real estate portfolios. Although he doesn’t own portfolios such as The Crown Estate and the Duchy of Lancaster, Charles III earns $20 million and $30 million annually respectively from these real estate portfolios.

Although Charles III was already earning big money from real estate portfolios, his net worth of $100 million ultimately soared after he was crowned King of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms. After the passing of Elizabeth II, Charles ascended to the throne as the oldest person to inherit the crown. According to Forbes, Charles III inherited $500 million from Queen Elizabeth in the form of castles, jewelry, art collection, and a horse farm.

In salary alone, Charles III would be raking in $28.5 million per year, according to Marca. On top of this, Charles III will also be managing $46 billion worth of assets. Now King of the United Kingdom, he now pulls in 110 million euros on or over $120 million on an annual basis while taking into consideration the real estate portfolios he benefits from, based on reports.

With a whopping annual salary, Charles III is now considered to be the highest paid head of state in the world. To put things into perspective, U.S. President Joe Biden pulls in $400,000 annually.

While the passing of Elizabeth II saw many supporters mourn her loss, not a lot would support her son’s rise to the throne. Although Charles III’s ascension was met with criticism, with citizens opposing his coronation, the newly crowned king’s sister isn’t one of them.

In an interview with USA Today, Princess Anne claimed,“For my brother, this is something he’s been waiting for and he’s probably spent more time thinking about it. For the rest of it, it’s more about (that) we have to shift how we support. You know what you’re getting because he’s been practicing for a bit, and I don’t think he’ll change.”

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by King Charles III’s net worth in 2023?