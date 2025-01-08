In a world where health challenges often remain hidden, two athletic giants have chosen to share their personal battles to inspire others. DeMar DeRozan and Suni Lee, celebrated for their achievements on the basketball court and gymnastics floor, respectively, have been recognized as recipients of the 2025 Health Advocacy Awards, per Health. Their contributions highlight resilience and a commitment to using their platforms for change.

Both athletes have turned their struggles into stepping stones, leading movements that go beyond the confines of sports. DeRozan, a six-time NBA All-Star, has become a powerful voice for mental health awareness, while Olympic champion Lee advocates for kidney health and other critical issues. Their journeys underscore the importance of embracing challenges and transforming them into opportunities to uplift others.

DeMar DeRozan: Mental Health Trailblazer

DeRozan’s basketball accolades might define his professional career, but his openness about mental health struggles has carved a legacy that transcends sports. In 2018, during what seemed to be the peak of his career, he shared his battle with depression, sparking a conversation that reverberated far beyond the court. At the time, DeRozan’s Toronto Raptors were dominating the Eastern Conference, and he was an All-Star starter. Yet, beneath the surface, he wrestled with feelings of misery.

“When I opened up about my mental health, it wasn’t planned,” DeRozan said. “It was a personal outlet, but it quickly became much bigger than me.” His honesty resonated, leading to significant changes in the NBA’s approach to player wellness. By 2019, the league mandated each team employ a licensed mental health professional and establish actionable plans for mental health crises.

Since then, DeRozan has championed initiatives aimed at reducing the stigma around mental health, particularly within the Black community. Through heartfelt conversations with young athletes and his popular YouTube series, “Dinners with DeMar,” he fosters an environment where vulnerability becomes a strength. His focus lies on equipping others to prioritize mental well-being, emphasizing that “mental health is the foundation for everything else.”

Suni Lee: A Voice for Kidney Health

For Suni Lee, the path to advocacy began with a diagnosis that nearly derailed her career. In 2023, the gymnast learned she had two incurable kidney diseases, forcing her to pause both training and education. This devastating news came at a time when she was already juggling the physical demands of elite gymnastics and the pressures of being a public figure.

Despite the setback, Lee refused to let her diagnosis define her. After months of intense focus on her health, she entered remission, enabling her to return to training and achieve a standout performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Her journey back to the podium is a testament to perseverance and the power of a strong support system.

“I leaned on the people who believed in me,” Lee explained. “Their encouragement reminded me that I’m more than my diagnosis.” This realization has fueled her advocacy efforts, particularly around kidney health. Partnering with the American Kidney Fund, she promotes the “Know Your Kidneys” initiative, a program designed to educate people about early detection and prevention of kidney diseases.

Lee’s outreach extends beyond kidney health. She speaks openly about her struggles with mental health and eczema, aiming to demystify the challenges of living with chronic conditions. Through social media, she shares her experiences and offers guidance, urging others to become their own advocates. “Listen to your body and trust your instincts. Don’t hesitate to ask questions and push for answers,” she advised.

Bridging Sports and Advocacy

Both DeRozan and Lee exemplify how personal experiences can fuel broader change. Their advocacy efforts have transformed how communities view health—mental and physical. By sharing their stories, they’ve encouraged countless individuals to seek help, raise awareness, and fight for better outcomes.

The Health Advocacy Awards aim to spotlight individuals who blend passion with action, and DeRozan and Lee’s contributions stand as shining examples. Their journeys reveal that health advocacy isn’t just about addressing a singular issue; it’s about empowering others to take charge of their lives and foster supportive communities.

DeRozan’s efforts have redefined how mental health is treated within professional sports, creating a ripple effect that reaches high school gyms and community courts. Meanwhile, Lee’s work emphasizes the importance of early detection and persistence, providing hope for those navigating the uncertainties of chronic illness.

Looking Ahead

As both athletes continue their advocacy, they remain committed to driving change. DeRozan plans to expand his mental health outreach, targeting underserved areas and younger demographics. Lee is preparing to launch additional campaigns focusing on chronic illness education and treatment access.

Their recognition at the 2025 Health Advocacy Awards marks a milestone, but for DeMar DeRozan and Lee, it’s just the beginning. Their stories remind us that health challenges don’t have to sideline anyone. Instead, they can become the catalyst for meaningful impact.