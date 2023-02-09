The Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline is just hours away, so time is running out for organizations to make any final game-changing moves. Teams such as the Sacramento Kings could be after players who can contribute in the playoffs for a small price.

The Kings are 31-23 and are the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. This means that the franchise could finally return to the postseason for the first time since 2006.

Because of that, Sacramento might be active in the final hours of the trade market in order to bring another important rotation player who can help in the final stretch of the season.

Sacramento is not a stranger to impactful trades close to the deadline. Last season, it brought Domantas Sabonis in exchange for Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield. The Lithuanian has been a crucial piece of the team’s rise in 2022-23.

If that trade reveals something, the Kings could make deals with the clock running that can help them right away.

With that being said, here is one last-minute trade the Sacramento Kings must make before the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

1 last-minute trade Sacramento Kings must make before 2023 deadline

Sacramento receives: Mason Plumlee

Charlotte receives: Richaun Holmes and a second-round pick

Despite the team’s success this season, there are still some areas that it could improve. One of them is the depth at the center position.

Right now, the Kings are playing with All-Star Sabonis as a starter. Then, Trey Lyles, Chimezie Metu and Richaun Holmes are splitting the backup minutes. None of them is averaging more than 16 minutes a night. Of the trio, Lyles leads the way with 7.3 points a night.

As a team, Sacramento is only No. 25 in total rebounds despite having many bigs playing significant minutes. Because of that, the Kings could go for a rebounding big in the trade market.

One name that has been connected with the Kings is Charlotte’s Mason Plumlee. The former Duke Blue Devil is having a career year, putting up 12.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. He is shooting 66.9% from the field and 60.5% from the free-throw line. The latter is his personal best in nearly six years.

Although he is having a solid season with the Hornets, the team is close to the bottom of the standings. Additionally, he is on an expiring deal and could leave the franchise in the offseason with nothing in exchange. Based on what he is showing, some playoff teams could use his services. That is the case for the Kings.

With the problems surrounding Sabonis’ backup, Plumlee could instantly fill the role without taking shots away from De’Aaron Fox or Keegan Murray. The big man would do the dirty work on both sides of the floor, challenging shots and grabbing offensive boards.

For the Hornets, they would get Holmes. Even though he lost his starting spot with the addition of Sabonis, he showed potential when he had the chance. In his last season as a full-time starter, he scored 14.2 points and 8.3 rebounds.

Since Charlotte is still rebuilding and Holmes has at least another year on his deal, the team would not have to worry about overpaying someone to join it. Plus, Holmes serves in a role similar to Plumlee’s, which could be a solid complement to LaMelo Ball.

With this trade, the Kings get a strong backup center with experience in the playoffs, which can be very valuable among the youngsters on the roster. Trading away Holmes also clears some cap space for the 2023 offseason, allowing Sacramento to pursue bigger names in free agency.