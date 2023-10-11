The Sacramento Kings lost in the first round to the defending champion Golden State Warriors last season by a final tally of three games to four. Considering the positive steps Coach Mike Brown's team made, it almost felt like the Kings won the series.

Now, with the 2023-2024 season looming, the Kings and Coach Brown are preparing for the next step in their evolution as a franchise. The hope is that the Kings will find themselves “lighting the beam” at the Golden 1 Center deep into the playoffs this season instead of just in the first round.

Preseason prognostications have focused on what the Kings must do to improve this year. There is at least one Kings player who must have an impressive preseason to solidify a spot in Brown's rotation this coming season.

Last year's most controversial Kings player, center Damontas Sabonis, shared his thoughts on team superstar De'Aaron Fox's contract extension that will intrigue fans from northern California to the East Coast.

Survey of NBA GMs Picks Brown

On Wednesday, a survey of NBA general managers was released by NBA.com and Coach Brown of the Kings received an incredible honor.

Brown beat out more well known coaches including Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors and Michael Malone of the defending champion Denver Nuggets for the honor of being named the coach with the best offense in the National Basketball Association.

The former Cleveland Cavaliers boss received 33% of the vote while Kerr got got 23% and Malone got 17%.

Kings Offense Raring to Go for 2023-2024

The Kings' top scorers last season were Fox at 25 points per game, Sabonis at 19.1 and Kevin Huerter at 15.2. With Malik Monk, second year rising star Keegan Murray, former Kentucky forward Trey Lyles and former Warriors star Harrison Barnes all in the fold, the sky is the limit for the Kings' offense again in 2023, and Brown is a big reason why.

The Kings finished number one overall in total offense last season and return all of their best players from that squad, with guys like Murray, Monk, Huerter and Fox all expected to make improvements to their games this season.

In addition, the Kings finished second in field goal percentage behind the NBA champion Denver Nuggets, suggesting that their offensive performance was more than just a flash in the pan, and something that can be replicated moving forward.