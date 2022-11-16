Published November 16, 2022

Of all the pleasant surprises in the NBA thus far in the season, the Sacramento Kings’ string of impressive performances to begin the 2022-23 campaign stands out as one of the more encouraging stories in the association. The Kings are in the midst of the current longest postseason drought in major North American sports leagues, but De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and the rest of Sacramento are doing their best to snap that ignominious record.

On Tuesday night, the Kings ran the Brooklyn Nets out of the building, blowing them out, 153-121, after scoring the most number of points a team has put up this season. This most recent win extended their winning streak to four games, which includes impressive wins against the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Kings are squarely in the thick of the playoff hunt with a record above .500 (7-6).

Thus, the Kings’ early season display has done nothing but lift the confidence of the entire roster. In particular, De’Aaron Fox is confident that his team could go toe-to-toe with any team on any given night.

“We feel like every game is winnable regardless of who we’re playing. We want to continue to try to play at a high level, continue to try to do the things that we can control,” Fox said, per Sean Cunningham.

Kings PG De'Aaron Fox talks about Tuesday's 153-121 stomping of the Brooklyn Nets on national television, the 31-point performance from Terence Davis off the Sacramento bench. pic.twitter.com/aAZBhtuNPc — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) November 16, 2022

The Kings even have an argument for being 9-4, as they certainly feel like they were robbed during their losses to the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors, which included controversial no-calls that drastically altered the outcomes of those contests. Still, De’Aaron Fox knows that while his team won’t always shoot 60 percent from the field like they did against the Nets, they can still make up for it by making sure their effort level in other areas of the game don’t wane.

“If you’re not making shots, you’re not making shots. It’s a hit or miss league. But as far as defense and continue to try to pressure people, continue to try to win the rebound battle, we control [those]. And the outcome, it lays where it may,” Fox added.

Fox, for his part, has been great to begin the year. He is averaging All-Star level numbers of 24.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game, and with a quality supporting cast led by Sabonis, Huerter, and rookie Keegan Murray, the future is beaming bright in Sacramento. Maybe the Island Boys were right.