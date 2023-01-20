Domantas Sabonis was unable to play on Wednesday against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers due to a non-COVID illness. He was also in danger of missing Friday’s bout against the Oklahoma City Thunder because of the same injury, but it has now been confirmed that the All-Star hopeful is going to be good to go against OKC.

Domantas Sabonis injury status vs. Thunder

After initially being tagged as questionable to play on Friday, Sabonis has now been upgraded to available. There is a bug going around within the Kings with Matthew Dellavedova and Alex Len also missing out the Lakers game due to what we can only assume is the same non-COVID illness. Both players, along with Sabonis, have recovered from their sickness and are also available against the Thunder.

Terence Davis, however, is questionable to play for Sacramento with a non-COVID illness, which seems to point to the fact that the virus is still going around within the squad.

Thunder Kings prediction

As for the Thunder, they will still be without Aleksej Pokusevski and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who are both sidelined with respective injuries.

As for Domantas Sabonis, the 26-year-old will not get a chance to pick up right where he left off prior to his one-game absence. This man has been tearing it up for the Kings this season behind averages of 18.9 points on 61.0 percent shooting, 12.6 rebounds, and 7.1 assists in 34.3 minutes per contest.  The Kings have emerged as a real threat in the West this season and there’s no denying that Sabonis has been integral to their success.