Keegan Murray and the Sacramento Kings are looking to expand upon what was a strong 2022-23 season when the new campaign kicks off in less than two weeks. Murray now sports a visibly bulkier frame as compared to last season, which was his rookie year, and he's hoping that it will translate to increased success for himself and the Kings in 2023-24.

Murray recently spoke to Kings reporters about his offseason regimen and why it was such an important goal for him.

“I felt last year that was kind of a downfall for me,” said Murray, per Mark Haynes of the Sacramento OBSERVER. “My size and my strength and I was getting pushed around a lot. I just wanted to make that a point of emphasis in the offseason.”

Keegan Murray was one of several Kings role players who struggled mightily in Sacramento's first-round playoff exit to the Golden State Warriors, despite taking a 2-0 lead early on in the series. Still, it was an impressive year for both the Kings as a whole and Murray individually, who established himself as a solid wing player who can both defend and knock down open jumpers on the offensive end.

Murray averaged 12.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in the regular season before seeing a dip in his production in the postseason. Still, with a more NBA ready body heading into 2023-24, Murray looks poised to take a big sophomore leap when things get underway.

The Kings are slated to tip off their season on October 25 against the Utah Jazz.