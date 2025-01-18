Malik Monk has entered a new phase of his NBA career when it comes to the shoes he'll don at the games.

Monk signed a multi-year deal with shoe brand Peak. It is a popular Chinese shoe brand whose mission is to bring their customers stylish, functional and comfortable products that will help them maintain peak performance, push their limits and outperform the competition.

Monk won't be the first NBA player to sign with Peak. He would be the seventh, following the likes of Jose Alvarado, Andrew Wiggins, Dwight Howard, Tony Parker, Matthew Dellavedova, and Lou Williams.

Before, the Kings star aligned himself with the Nike brand. He wore their shoes throughout his collegiate career at Kentucky, signing a contract with them after he was selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the 11th pick of the NBA Draft.

Monk made the announcement official on his social media accounts, expressing excitement about his new endeavor in the shoe game.

“MEET ME AT THE PEAK. Excited to start this new journey with PEAK Basketball #PeakSport,” he said in the announcement.

How Malik Monk has performed for Kings this season

Malik Monk settled in as a reliable sixth man throughout his time with the Sacramento Kings, remaining the same this season.

Monk is averaging 17.5 points, 5.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game. He is shooting 43.8% from the field, including 33.9% from beyond the arc. He's reached double-digits in scoring 28 times, having 20 or more points on 13 occasions.

He has entered his peak with the most points he has averaged in his career so far. He's also become a more frequent presence in the starting lineup, making 20 appearances. The team is 12-8 with him in the first unit.

Sacramento has a 21-20 so far this year, reaching the midpoint of the campaign at the ninth spot of the Western Conference. They are on pace to having a place in the play-in tournament to qualify for the last two seeds in the NBA playoffs.

The Kings prepare for a two-game homestand, hosting the Washington Wizards on Sunday at 9 p.m. and the Golden State Warriors on January 22 at 10 p.m. ET.