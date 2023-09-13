The Sacramento King made a minor move on Tuesday, signing guard Jordan Ford to a training camp deal, according to Kings radio reporter Sean Cunningham.

“Former Folsom HS star Jordan Ford has agreed to a training camp deal with the Sacramento Kings. After a productive season with G League Stockton & a stellar outing in summer league, league sources say Ford has a good shot to secure a two-way contract with his hometown team.”

This is not the first time that the Kings linked up with Ford, so perhaps there's now more promise in his potential to make a bigger impact on Sacramento, which has De'Aaron Fox clearly installed as the alpha of the Kings backcourt. He was part of the Kings' training camp roster in 2022 before getting waived in October. Since then, Ford spent most of his time honing his craft in the minor leagues, playing 32 regular-season games in the 2022-23 G League campaign for the Stockton Kings. That season, Ford averaged 14.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per contest, while shooting 50 percent from the field and converted 2.0 3-pointers per game on an impressive 40.1 percent conversion rate from behind the arc.

It is also worth noting that Ford played six Summer League games for the Kings during which he put up averages of 14.2 points and 5.0 assists in 27.7 minutes of playing time.

Despite his impressive numbers, it's still difficult to put so much stock in Ford's chances to make it to the Kings' NBA roster. Then again, he's seemingly raised his level of play over the last season, so it's still intriguing to see what Sacramento's decision on him will be. For what it's worth, Ford, who played four years with the Saint Mary's Gaels in college, stands to pocket up to $75,000 if he gets released before the start of the 2023-24 NBA season and stays with Stockton for at least 60 days.