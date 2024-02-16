The Kings continue their eastern road trip as we continue our NHL odds series with a Kings-Bruins prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Los Angeles Kings continue their eastern road trip as they face the Boston Bruins. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kings-Bruins prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Kings come into the game sitting at 25-16-10 on the year, and after losing four straight, have won three of their last four. After losing to Buffalo 7-0, the Kings rebounded last time out. After a scoreless first period, Anze Kopitar scored short-handed to give the Kings the lead. Tyler Toffoli scored on the power play to tie it up in the second. Then, in the third, Quinton Byfield scored on the power play to give the Kings the lead. David Rittich would stop 26 of 27 shots, and the Kings would win 2-1.

Meanwhile, the Bruins come in at 32-12-10 on the year and have won just one of their last five games. That has allowed the Florida Panthers to catch them in the Atlantic Division. Last time out, they faced the Seattle Kraken. David Pasternak scored the opening goal of the game, but the Karken would tie it up on the power play in the first period. In the second period, Eeli Tolvanen scored to give the Kraken the lead. They would add two more goals, as Joey Daccord saved 36 Bruins shots, resulting in the Bruins falling 4-1.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kings-Bruins Odds

Los Angeles Kings: +1.5 (-200)

Moneyline: +122

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+164)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 5.5 (-120)

Under: 5.5 (-102)

How to Watch Kings vs. Bruins

Time: 12:30 PM ET/ 9:30 AM PT

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Kings Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Kings are 15th in the NHL in goals per game this year, sitting with 3.08 goals per game this year. Trevor Moore leads the team in goals this year. He comes into the game with 21 goals this year, and 15 assists, good for 36 total points. That places him fifth on the team in points this year. Meanwhile, Adrian Kempe comes into the game leading the team in total points. He has 17 goals this year and 28 assists, good for 45 total points. He has two goals and 11 assists on the power play.

Anze Kopitar comes into the game tied for second on the team in points this year. He enters the game with 16 goals and 27 assists, good for 43 total points. He has been solid on the power play as well, with six goals and eight assists. Meanwhile, he is tied with Kevin Fiala for total points this year. Fiala has 13 goals and 30 assists on the year for his 43 points. His 30 assists are first on the team. Further, he has four goals and 14 assists this year on the power play. Rounding out the top scorers is Quinton Byfield. Byfield has 17 goals and 22 assists this year, good for 39 total points. He has five goals and seven assists on the power play this year.

The Kings are 15th in the NHL this year on the power play, with a 21.2 percent conversion rate and 35 power-play goals. Meanwhile, the Kings are the best in the NHL on the penalty kill. They come in with an 87.0 percent success rate when down a man.

The Kings will be playing back-to-back games, meaning they will split who starts in goal. The current projection is Cam Talbot will be in goal. He is 14-13-5 on the year with a 2.63 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage. David Rittich would be the other option. He is 7-2-3 on the year with a 2.12 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage.

Why The Bruins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Bruins sit tenth in the NHL this year in goals per game with 3.31 per game. David Pastrnak leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year. HE comes into the game with 34 goals on the year and 44 assists, good for 78 total points. He has been great on the power play as well. Pastrnak comes in with 11 goals and 18 assists on the power play this year. Brad Marchand is second on the team in goals and points this year. He has 25 goals and 25 assists this year, good for a total of 50 points. He has seven goals and 14 assists this year on the power play.

Sitting third on the team in goals is Charlie Coyle. Coyle enters the game with 18 goals and 27 assists this year, good for 45 points. He has not had the same level of success on the power play though. Coyle has just four goals and two assists on the power play. Meanwhile, the Bruins also get help on the offensive end from the blue line. Charlie McAvoy comes in fourth on the team in points. He has eight goals and 27 assists this year, good for 35 points. That places him one point ahead of Pavel Zacha and James van Riemsdyk on the year.

The Bruins have also been solid on the power play this year, sitting eighth in the NHL with a 23.7 percent success rate. Further, they have been solid on the penalty kill, sitting with an 81.5 percent success rate, tenth in the NHL.

The Bruins are expected to start Linus Ullmark in goal for this one. He comes into the game sitting at 16-6-3 on the year with a 2.64 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. Ullmark has been solid in his last two starts, allowing just two goals, and having a save percentage of .952 in those two starts. Still, he is 1-0-1 in those games.

Final Kings-Bruins Prediction & Pick

Both teams have solid goaltenders coming into this game. While the Kings have struggled a lot this year, they have been better as of late. The Bruins have been solid all year but struggled as of late. Still, they were able to get a lot of high-quality shots last time out, but they are not converting them. While the Bruins should be able to win this game, with how they are playing, backing them may not be the best move. Still, their games have been hitting the under a lot, as have the Kings. That is the best play in this one.

Final Kings-Bruins Prediction & Pick: Under 5.5 (-102)