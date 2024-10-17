ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Kings finish the Canadian portion of their road trip as they face the Montreal Canadiens. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kings-Canadiens prediction and pick.

The Kings have started the season at 1-0-2 on the year. They have played all three games on the road, starting with a win over the Sabres, but then falling in overtime the next two games. First, it was a 2-1 loss to the Bruins, and then an 8-7 loss in overtime to the Senators. They play the Maple Leafs on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, the Canadiens are 2-2-0 on the year. Last time out, they fell 6-3 to the Penguins.

Here are the Kings-Canadiens NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kings-Canadiens Odds

Los Angeles Kings: -1.5 (+215)

Moneyline: -118

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (-265)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How To Watch Kings vs Canadiens

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kings return their top line of Adrian Kempe, Anze Kopitar, and Alex Laferriere. Kempe led the team in points last year. He has 28 goals and 47 assists in 77 games last year. He led the team with 75 points last year. Further, he was solid on the power play, with five goals and 22 assists. Kempe has a goal and two assists so far this year. Kopitar was third on the team in points, having 26 goals, 44 assists, and 70 total points. Kopitar has been great this year with three goals and three assists. Finally, Laferrier had 12 goals and 11 assists last year. Ladferrier had two goals and an assist so far this year.

The second line will feature Kevin Fiala. Fiala was second on the team in points last year. He had 29 goals and 44 assists last year, good for his 73 points. Further, he led the team on the power play, having 11 goals and 19 assists on the power play. Fiala has two goals and an assist so far this year. He will be joined by Warren Foegele coming in from the Edmonton Oilers. Foegele had 20 goals and 21 assists for the Oilers last year. Trevor Moore led the team in goals last year with 31 and will anchor the third line for this Kings attack. Moore has a goal this year.

David Rittich will be in goal for the Kings on Tuesday. Darcy Kuemper was ruled out for the game Tuesday and could miss this one, which would lead to Pheonix Copley in goal. Copley is currently in the minors but was 4-1-2 last year with the Kings.

Why the Canadiens Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Canadiens return their top line from last year featuring Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Juraj Slafkovsky. Suzuki led the team in points and goals last year. He has 33 goals, 44 assists, and 77 total points. Suzuki has three assists this year. Cole Caufield was second on the team in points last year. He has 28 goals, 37 assists, and 65 total points. Caufield comes in with four goals on the year already. Slafkovsky rounds out the top line. He had 20 goals and 30 assists for a total of 50 points, good for fourth on the team. He has a goal and three assists on the year.

Alex Newhook returns to the second line for the Canadiens. He played just 55 games last year but has 15 goals, 19 assists, and a total of 34 points. Newhook has one goal this year. He will be joined by Kirby Dach. Dach played just two games last year, with two assists. He has an assist so far this year. Mike Matheson also returns at the blue line for the Canadiens. He played in all 82 games last year, having 11 goals and 51 assists last year. He also had five goals and 23 assists on the power play. Matheson has three assists this year.

Sam Montembeault is expected to be in goal for this one. He is 2-1-0 on the year with a 2.03 goals-against average and a .942 save percentage. He was solid in his first two starts of the year, giving up just one goal on 73 shots in the first two games. He would give up five goals on 30 shots in the next game against the Penguins.

Final Kings-Canadiens Prediction & Pick

The odds in this early season NHL game favor the Los Angeles Kings over the Canadiens. Still, there should be some worry in the goaltending situation With Darcy Keumper day-to-day with an injury, they may have to call a goalie up from the minors in this one. The Kings are scoring well this year though. They are scoring nearly four goals per game on the year. The Canadiens are averaging three goals per game. With that, the best play in this one is on the total. Take the over.

Final Kings-Canadiens Prediction & Pick: Over 6.5 (+102)