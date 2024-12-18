ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the second game of back-to-backs for the Philadelphia Flyers as they host the Los Angeles Kings. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kings-Flyers prediction and pick.

The Kings come into the game sitting at 18-9-4 on the year, which is good for second in the Pacific Division. They faced the Penguins in their last game. Anze Kopitar continues his hot play, as he set up the first goal of the game just 33 seconds in. The Penguins would tie the game in the second, but the Kings would take the lead again in the period. In the third, the Penguins would tie the game, and then, Rickard Rakell would score in overtime to send the Penguins home a 3-2 winner.

Meanwhile, the Flyers come into Wednesday night at 14-13-4 on the year. That is good for fifth in the Metropolitan Division. They will play the first game of back-to-back games on Wednesday night against the Detroit Red Wings on the road.

Here are the Kings-Flyers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kings-Flyers Odds

Los Angeles Kings: -1.5 (+176)

Moneyline: -142

Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-215)

Moneyline: +118

Over: 5.5 (-128)

Under: 5.5 (+104)

How To Watch Kings vs Flyers

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+/Hulu/Disney+

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The leading points scorer on the king, Anze Kopitar, anchors the top line. Kopitar comes into the game with eight goals and 27 assists on the year, with two goals and eight assists on the power play. He also leads the team in assists. Adrian Kemp leads the team in goals this year while sitting second on the team in points. Kempe has 16 goals and 15 assists on the year, with two goals and three assists on the power play. Kopitar and Kempe are joined by Alex Turcotte on the top line. Turcotte has four goals and eight assists.

Meanwhile, Alex Laferriere continues to play well this season, sitting third on the team in points this year. He has 12 goals and 10 assists on the year. He is currently on the second line with Kevin Fiala. Fiala has ten goals and eight assists on the year while adding four goals and six assists on the power play. Finally, Trevor Moore has been solid this year with six goals and 12 assists but is currently considered day-to-day with an injury.

Darcy Kuemper is expected to be in goal for the Kings in this one. He is 7-2-4 on the year with a 2.32 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. Kuepmer is sixth in the NHL in goals-against average and seventh in save percentage. He has gone 3-1-1 in his last five starts, having a save percentage of .900 or better in all of them, and allowing just one goal in three of them.

Why the Flyers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Travis Konecny leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year while playing on the top line for the Flyers. He comes into the game with 15 goals and 21 assists on the year while having six goals and two assists on the power play. He is joined on the top line by Sean Couturier, who is fifth on the team in points with six goals and nine assists this year. Sitting third on the team in points, and often going on the ice with the top line, is blue liner Travis Sanheim. He has six goals and 13 assists this season.

Meanwhile, Matvei Michkov sits on the second line and is second on the team in points this year. He has 11 goals and 16 assists on the season. Owen Tippett joins him on the second line. He has nine goals and seven assists this year, which is fourth on the team in points. He also has four power-play assists this year. Finally, Bobby Brink has added production from the third line. Brink comes into the game with four goals and nine assists on the year.

The Flyers are expected to send Aleksei Kolosov to the goal in this one. He is 4-5-1 with a 3.05 goals-against average and a .889 save percentage. Still, he has had some quality starts as of late. Kolosov has allowed two or fewer goals in three of his last five games, winning all three of them.

Final Kings-Flyers Prediction & Pick

The Kings come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. One reason is the Flyers travel. They will play Wednesday night and then travel home from Detroit. The Kings will have an off day after traveling just across the state. Further, the Kings are tied for second in the NHL, giving up just 2.52 goals per game. The Flyers continue to struggle to score, scoring just 2.90 goals per game. They will struggle again against an elite defense.

Final Kings-Flyers Prediction & Pick: Kings ML (-142)