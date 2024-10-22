ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Kings hit the road to take on the Vegas Golden Knights Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Kings-Golden Knights prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Kings-Golden Knights NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kings-Golden Knights Odds

Los Angeles Kings: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: +125

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline: -150

Over: 5.5 (-130)

Under: 5.5 (+106)

How To Watch Kings vs. Golden Knights

Time: 11:00 PM ET/8:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

Los Angeles is wrapping up a seven-game road trip to start their season. They are 3-1-2 so far on the trip. They have played well in their last two games, though. Los Angeles has scored eight goals and allowed just two in those games. That is the type of game the Kings need to play to win this one.

The good news for the Kings is they are expected to go up against Adin Hill Tuesday night. Hill has started four games, and he has allowed four goals in three of those games. Hill is allowing 3.81 goals per game, and his save percentage is .851. He is clearly off to a rocky start, and the Kings need to take advantage of that. Putting pucks on net will be key, and that is something the Kings do well as they average over 30 shots per game. If they put pressure on Hill and the Golden Knights, the Kings will win.

David Rittich is expected to be the starting goaltender for the Kings for this matchup. Rittich has two of the Kings' wins this season, and those have come in the last two games. His first start of the season was very rough, but he has flushed that and is playing like one of the best in the NHL. If he can have another good game in net, the Kings will have a fantastic chance to win this game.

Why the Golden Knights Could Cover the Spread/Win

Vegas can score with the best of them. They are fifth in the NHL in goals per game, fourth in shot percentage, and they do all that while taking less than 27 shots per game. The Golden Knights have Jack Eichel to make the plays for them, and he is a big reason for their ability to score. He leads the team with 10 points, and he is fourth in the NHL with eight assists. If Eichel has another good game, the Golden Knights will feed off it and win Tuesday night.

One thing the Kings do well is win face-offs in the offensive zone. They are sixth in the NHL in face-off win percentage in the offensive zone. On the other side of that, The Kings have the eighth-lowest defensive zone face-off win percentage. Vegas should be able to win the puck on the offensive side of the ice, which will help them score more.

Final Kings-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

The Kings are playing some good hockey right now, and I like their goaltender better in this game. This is also their last road game of a seven-game trip, although one of those games was close by in Anaheim. Nonetheless, I like the Kings to win this game on the road, and head home with a lot of momentum moving forward.

Final Kings-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Kings ML (+125)