We're back and ready to bring you another NBA betting prediction and pick for this next cross-conference matchup between solid contenders. The Sacramento Kings (40-29) will visit the Orlando Magic (42-28) as both teams try to make moves in their respective standings. Check out our NBA odds series for our Kings-Magic prediction and pick.
The Sacramento Kings are currently third in the Pacific Division and hold the eight-seed in the Western Conference standings. They've gone 6-4 over their last 10 games, but they're coming into this one fresh off a 102-109 loss to the Washington Wizards. They'll be looking to bounce back strong on the road here.
The Orlando Magic are currently leading the Southeast Division and they're the four-seed in the Eastern Conference. They're back in the mix atop the division as they've won 12 of their last 15 games, including five-straight wins heading into this contest. They'll look to continue their success as small home favorites.
Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Sacramento Kings have been solid for the most part over their last 15 games, but their last loss to the Wizards was another lapse in judgement against a team they could have beaten. Their defense has been porous at times and they really find the bulk of their success on the offensive side of the ball. Domantas Sabonis has been making history with his play this season and leads the league in triple-doubles with 24, but they recently just lost Kevin Huerter to a labral tear. They'll have to lean on Sabonis even more as they fight for playoff position.
The Kings were able to outlast the Magic 138-135 2OT in their last meeting in early January. Both teams have held their ground since then, but the Huerter injury will really hold the Kings back from their full potential. Still, Sacramento is 7-3 in their last 10 meetings with Orlando and they have a solid 20-16 record on the road. Look for them to run the floor fast and make the Magic contest them in transition.
Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Orlando Magic are back to their winnings ways and they've been a model of consistency over the last 15 games. They have a great home record at 25-9 and they've won their last five games heading in, four of which were by double-digits. Paolo Banchero recently notched his second career triple-double and he's proving his worth as the future of their franchise. Their squad is also healthy for the most part with Cole Anthony stepping up and providing solid play in Gary Harris' absence.
The Magic didn't play much defense in their first meeting with the Kings, but their recent stretch has clearly been to a different tune. Of their last 15 opponents, the Magic have been able to keep 14 of them under 110 total points, oftentimes a rarity in today's game. They've been very solid in making their switches and they're very good at rebounding as a team. If they can remain disciplined on the defensive glass, they should be able to win this game at home.
Final Kings-Magic Prediction & Pick
This should be a fun matchup as both teams are playing well at the moment, but the Sacramento Kings will be in a tougher spot here following their last loss to the Wizards. They're also feeling the loss of Kevin Huerter and his play was a big reason why they beat this Magic team a few months ago. They'll have to look towards other options to give them a scoring boost if they want this road win.
The Orlando Magic, on the other hand, are playing great basketball right now and coming back home will only help their stock in this game. They also play a very physical game down low and I expect them to be dominant in the rebounding categories throughout this one.
For our final prediction, we'll side with the Orlando Magic to cover the spread at home. The Kings are still looking to reshape their lineup after losing one of their hottest shooters, while the Magic are healthy and dialing-in their play ahead of the playoffs. The momentum is on Orlando's side and I expect them to gain their revenge for the last meeting.
Final Kings-Magic Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic -3.5 (-110)