The Los Angeles Kings look to continue their hot play as they face the Pittsburgh Penguins. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kings-Penguins prediction and pick.

The Kings come into the game at 18-9-3 on the year, which is good for second in the Pacific Division. They have also won six of their last seven games overall. In their last game, the Kings faced the Rangers. Alex Turcotte, who has added surprising production for the Kings, opened the scoring with a goal in the first period. The Kings would add another goal in the period and then score the first three goals of the second period to take a commanding lead. They would give up a goal late in the second, but after a scoreless third period, they would win 5-1.

Meanwhile, the Penguins are 13-14-5 on the year and sit sixth in the Atlantic Division. In their last game, they faced the Ottawa Senators. The Senators took the early lead on a goal by Thomas Chabot. After a scoreless second period, the Penguins tied the game in the third and would tie the game again later in the period to force overtime. There, Brady Tkachuk scored to give the Senators the 3-2 win.

Here are the Kings-Penguins NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kings-Penguins Odds

Los Angeles Kings: -1.5 (+172)

Moneyline: -146

Pittsburgh Penguins: +1.5 (-146)

Moneyline: +122

Over: 5.5 (-140)

Under: 5.5 (+112)

How To Watch Kings vs Penguins

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kings' top line is led by Anze Kopitar, combined with Alex Turcotte and Adrian Kempe. Kopitar comes into the game with eight goals and 26 assists on the year, with two goals and eight assists on the power play. He leads the team in assists and points. Adrian Kemp leads the team in goals this year while sitting second on the team in points. Kempe has 15 goals and 15 assists on the year, with two goals and three assists on the power play. Finally, Turcotte has three goals and eight assists.

Meanwhile, Alex Laferriere continues to play well this season. He has 12 goals and 10 assists on the year. That is good for third on the team in points. He is currently on the second line with Kevin Fiala. Fiala has ten goals and eight assists on the year while adding four goals and six assists on the power play. Finally, Brandt Clarke has been solid from the blue line. He has three goals and 14 assists.

David Rittich is expected to be in goal for the Kings in this one. He is 10-7-0 on the year with a 2.49 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage. He has been great as of late. In his last five games, he has allowed just eight goals, sitting with a save percentage over .905, four of them.

Why the Penguins Could Cover the Spread/Win

The attack for the Pittsburgh Penguins has been led by the combination of Sidney Crosby, Richard Rakell, and Bryan Rust, all from the top line. Crosby leads the team in points again this year while also leading the team in assists. He has eight goals and 22 assists this year, with three goals and five assists on the power play. Rakell leads the team in goals this year. He comes in with 13 goals and nine assists on the year, with three goals and three assists on the power play. Rust comes in with 12 goals and eight assists this year, sitting fourth on the team in points.

Meanwhile, sitting second on the team in points and leading the second line is potential trade candidate Evgeni Malkin. He has six goals and 19 assists this year, with a goal and six assists on the power play. Further, the blue line has been productive for the Penguins. Erik Karlsson is fifth on the team in points, with two goals and 17 assists. Kris Letang adds seven goals and eight assists this year.

Tristan Jarry is expected to return to the goal for the Penguins in this one. He is 6-4-2 on the year with a 3.59 goals-against average and a .885 save percentage. Jarry was solid in his last start, stopping 28 of 31 shots. It was the fourth time in five games he has been above .900 in save percentage, but he has gone just 3-1-1 in those five games.

Final Kings-Penguins Prediction & Pick

The Kings come in as slight favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. The two teams score at a very similar rate. The Kings are scoring 3.07 goals per game, while the Penguins are at 3.00. The difference will be the defense. The Kings are first in the NHL in goals against per game at 2.50. The Penguins allow 3.72 goals per game, 31st in the NHL. Take the Kings.

Final Kings-Penguins Prediction & Pick: Kings ML (-146)