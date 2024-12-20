ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Kings will continue their road trip heading to Music City to face the Nashville Predators. It's a showdown at Bridgestone Arena as we share our NHL odds series and make a Kings-Predators prediction and pick.

The Predators have gone 25-19 over the past 44 games against the Predators. Recently, the Kings blanked the Predators 3-0 on November 5, 2024, at Bridgestone Arena. The Predators are 6-3-1 over the past 10 games against the Kings. Yet, the Kings are 3-2 over the past five games at Bridgestone.

Here are the Kings-Predators NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kings-Predators Odds

Los Angeles Kings: -1.5 (+205)

Moneyline: -120

Nashville Predators: +1.5 (-260)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 5.5 (-115)

Under: 5.5 (-105)

How To Watch Kings vs Predators

Time: 1:30 PM ET/10:30 AM PT

TV: NHL Network, FanDuel Sports and FanDuel Sports Southwest

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kings are having a good season and finding ways to win in all sorts of ways. Overall, they have done a good job of getting the jump on opponents, with some players returning to form.

Anze Kopitar is having an elite season, which is a major reason why the Kings are playoff contenders and will likely return to the postseason for a fourth straight season. Ultimately, he is one of the better players on this team and leading the charge. Kopitar has 10 goals and 27 assists, including two powerplay markers. Kopitar has also been elite in the faceoff circle, winning 366 draws and losing 283.

Adrian Kempe is having a good season, too. So far, he has 16 goals and 15 assists. Alex Laferriere had two assists in the win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. He currently has 12 goals and 12 assists through 32 contests. Meanwhile, Kevin Fiala has 12 goals and eight assists.

These skaters represent a team that is 12th in goals and 11th in assists. Additionally, the Kings have shot the puck well, ranking eighth in shooting percentage. However, they have not performed well on the powerplay, ranking just 28th on the extra-man attack.

Darcy Keumper is back and had a solid performance against the Flyers, making 23 saves on 26 shots. Significantly, he is 8-2-4 with a 2.36 goals-against average and a save percentage of .910. Keumper will back a defense that is second in goals against. Furthermore, they have been great at killing penalties, ranking eighth in the penalty kill.

The Kings will cover the spread if their offense can cover the ice and win the tough battles. Then, they must defend the crease and prevent the Predators from getting too many chances.

Why the Predators Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Predators were supposed to be a contender this season. Instead, they have crumbled and are currently the worst team in hockey. While it looks really bad, coach Andrew Brunette is confident in his team. He believes there is potential for a comeback this season, as he notes that the Predators are just being snakebitten, barely missing out on scoring chances.

Filip Forsberg is on the best stretch of his season, tallying five assists over three games. Currently, he has nine goals and 13 assists. Forsberg may need to do more because defenseman Roman Josi is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury. Also, he may need help from others. Jonathan Marchessault is starting to pick it up. After a slow start to the season, he has been hot lately, with four goals and three assists over a five-game point streak. Steven Stamkos is also on a heater after a slow start to the season, registering two goals and four assists over a five-game point streak.

These players represent a struggling offense that is 31st in goals and assists. Furthermore, they are last in the NHL in shooting percentage. The Predators have also struggled on the powerplay, ranking 23rd on the extra-man attack.

Juuse Saros has been inconsistent this season, coming in with a record of 7-14-6 with a 2.72 goals-against average and a save percentage of .907. He will play behind a defense that is 22nd in goals against. Yet, the Predators have been adept at killing penalties, being the best in the NHL on the penalty kill.

The Predators will cover the spread if they can find the scoring touch early and put the Kings on their heels. Then, they must defend well in front of Saros.

Final Kings-Predators Prediction & Pick

The Kings are 17-15 against the spread, while the Predators are 14-19 against the odds. Moreover, the Kings are 10-9 against the spread on the road, while the Predators are 6-10 against the odds at home. The Kings are 11-18-3 against the over/under, while the Predators are 11-21-1 against the over/under.

While the Predators are shooting the puck better, they are still not winning games. It's tough to see them overcoming the Kings unless they play out of their minds. The Kings cover the spread.

Final Kings-Predators Prediction & Pick: Kings -1.5 (+205)