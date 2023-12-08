The Kings and Suns meet for the first time this season. Check out our NBA odds series for our Kings-Suns prediction and pick.

We're back with yet another prediction and pick for our next NBA matchup as we turn our attention towards this next game between top contenders in the Western Conference. The Sacramento Kings (11-8) will visit the Phoenix Suns (12-7) for the first meeting of the season between the two teams. Check out our NBA odds series for our Kings-Suns prediction and pick.

The Sacramento Kings are currently second in the Pacific Division behind the Lakers and they're trying to get their mojo back after getting bounced from the In-Season tournament by the Pelicans. The Kings are 3-2 in their last five games with both losses coming by double-digits. They're now rested and will look to bounce back as small road favorites.

The Phoenix Suns are currently tied with the Kings for second-place in the Pacific Division and this game tonight will break their tie for the position. They fell 103-106 to the Lakers in the In-Season Tournament in a thrilling battle between Kevin Durant and LeBron James. It was just their third loss in their last 11 games and they'll look to get back to winning in this one.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Kings-Suns Odds

Sacramento Kings: -2 (-114)

Phoenix Suns: +2 (-106)

Over: 235 (-110)

Under: 235 (-110)

How to Watch Kings vs. Suns

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

During their In-Season Tournament game against the Pelicans, the Kings couldn't find baskets late in the game and they may have waiting too long to try and mount a comeback against the Pelicans' strong defense. They've been notorious for coming back late in games this year, but it may become increasingly difficult for them to do so as the season wears on. It may not work against a team like the Suns who have Kevin Durant to equalize the tide of the game whenever he's on the floor. The Kings will have success against the Suns if they're able to get Durant into foul trouble and keep him on the bench for as long as possible.

To win this game, the Kings will have to see more success with their three-point shooting and mid-range scoring. They're a phenomenal team around the basket, but they can sometimes struggle when their shots aren't falling on the other end. Against the Pelicans, the Kings seriously struggled in grabbing rebounds and let New Orleans run away with easy second-chance points. They'll have to tighten up their defense and rebound as a time, otherwise the Suns will keep shooting with free opportunities around the rim.

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

Aside from Kevin Durant, most of the Suns lineup couldn't get anything going in their tournament elimination game against the Lakers. Even Devin Booker struggled from the field as he failed to come up with important possessions with the game still in grasp. Kevin Durant continues to show why he's the best scorer on the planet with his efficient shooting from the field, but his production alone wasn't enough against the inspired Lakers. Devin Booker should see a huge bounce-back game if they're able to push the pace in transition and run with this Sacramento team.

If this turns into a high-scoring game, expect the Suns to keep shooting the three-ball as they have been over the last few games. While their numbers haven't been too good from behind the arc, they're seeing players like Jusuf Nurkic become comfortable taking deep shots during important stretches of the game. Their shot selection as a team has been very good this year and they're currently leading the NBA in blocks per game as a team. If they can hang tight around the rim and force the Kings to shoot the ball, they should have the advantage playing at home.

Final Kings-Suns Prediction & Pick

This should be a fun game with both teams coming in with rest following their In-Season tournament losses. The Suns were on a great streak prior to the tournament and they'll be in a good spot at home to continue their success. Kevin Durant will be out for them in this one, so it's surprising to see the betting line as close as it is – expect Devin Booker to have a massive bounce-back performance after last game.

However, the Kings have been a decent road team this year at 5-5 and they'll have an advantage without Durant in for the Suns. If they can get Domantas Sabonis scoring and passing the ball like he has been, the Suns may not have enough scoring to keep up with both De'Aaron Fox and Sabonis. For our prediction, we'll roll with the Sacramento Kings to get the job done on the road.

Final Kings-Suns Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings -2 (-114)