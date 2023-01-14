Kirk Cousins has finally replicated team success from his second season in Minnesota – they made the postseason. The Minnesota Vikings hold the NFC North title, they went 13-4 and Cousins started all 17 games of this season. It will only be his fourth season making the playoffs and this season might be the last proper chance Cousins has to win it all. Being 34 certainly does not help with the future potential of winning, but it helps in terms of how much the person has done previously. Speaking about that, let’s look at Kirk Cousins’ net worth in 2023.

Kirk Cousins’ Net Worth in 2023 (estimate): $70 million

Kirk Cousins has certainly secured the bag in his illustrious 11-year season in the NFL. Kirk Cousins net worth in 2023 is $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Ever since he was drafted in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft, Cousins was able to secure good deals for himself and his wealth. Overall, he has made a whopping $231 million in his NFL career, and the highlights of those earnings were the last couple of deals with the Vikings. Right now, Cousins is earning $17.5 million, but at one point, he made $42 million for a season. However, to fully understand all these numbers and what Kirk Cousins had to do to get here, let’s look at his life’s retrospective.

Kirk Cousins was born in Barrington, Illinois. He was a true athlete in high school, competing on a high level in football, baseball, and basketball. However, his career could have turned out much differently, as Cousins suffered a broken ankle in his junior year. He was unable to compete and thus Cousins’ recruiting stock fell massively. Fortunately for him, it did not fall enough, as coach Mark Dantonio took over Michigan State and insisted on bringing Cousins over. Despite a two-star rating as a recruit, Cousins eventually became a starter for the Spartans, posting an 11-2 record in his third year and 11-3 in his last season.

After college, Cousins was selected in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft but came into a situation that was not ideal. As the then-Redskins selected a franchise quarterback with their third overall pick, picking a quarterback here was just an insurance policy. He had to wait until 2015 when Cousins finally began to start. His meteoric rise after that has been great. In his first season as the starter, the team posted a 9-7 record in his 16 starts. In 2016, one of the wins turned into a tie, but Cousins personally had a better season, as he made his first Pro Bowl. Overall, as a starter, Cousins only has two seasons with a sub-.500 record, which is beyond impressive.

In 2019, Cousins finally led his team to a playoff win and he will have the same opportunity this season, as the Vikings made the postseason under his guidance. Even in his mid-thirties, Cousins is still a good quarterback and it will be great to see the battle between himself and the New York Giants, led by running back Saquon Barkley. It will be interesting to see whether the win he got in 2019, his first and to date only postseason win in his great career, will motivate him to push his team even further.

Other than sports, Kirk Cousins has other endeavors which contribute to his impressive net worth of $70 million. Firstly, he has endorsement deals with the likes of Bose, Nike, and Pizza Ranch. However, his biggest endeavor is definitely his line of breakfast cereal, the Cousins CinnaMinn Snaps. There is no information about sales, but we can say that positive reviews are flying in. It is not rare to see a pro athlete generally look out of sports to make more money, but it is definitely interesting to see them move into the breakfast food market. Of course, due to the charitable nature of Cousins generally, all of the proceeds of the cereal go to his foundation, the Kirk and Julie Cousins Foundation.

When it comes to the foundation, it is important to mention that Julie Cousins, Kirk’s wife, is the one running it and it is likely that the net worth of Kirk would be even bigger if he thought purely for money. However, Cousins has constantly chosen charitable cases and has generally been there for his community over making money. Obviously, $70 million is a lot, but we have seen players make much more. Thus, it is even more impressive to see a guy who is a legitimate NFL star, as Kirk Cousins was and still is to some extent, chose a life of being there for the people around him and his family.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Kirk Cousins’ net worth in 2023?