While the Atlanta Falcons missed the playoffs, they have found their quarterback of the present and future in Michael Penix. But Penix's emergence has left Kirk Cousins' future with the Falcons hanging in the balance.

The Falcons are going to try and trade Cousins, but his contract could make that difficult. If they don't find any immediate bites however, Atlanta won't just release the quarterback, via Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network.

“From what I understand, the Falcons are not going to just release him. They will listen to teams in regards to trade offers, but they want to get something back from the deal,” Wolfe said. “They're willing to bring him back as a backup quarterback if it doesn't happen that way.”

Paying Cousins almost $30 million to play backup would be a hefty price for the Falcons. But they aren't willing to let him walk for nothing. It's fair to wonder what Cousins' true trade value is based off of his play and contract. But Atlanta plans on holding out as long as it takes to find the right deal. Even if that waiting period lasts into the 2025 campaign.

Head coach Raheem Morris has endorsed the idea of Cousins being Penix's backup. In fact, Morris said he'd be elite at it, via Andrew Siciliano.

“He did exactly what he told me he would do, be the best backup quarterback in the National Football League,” Morris said.

While his tenure with the Falcons will go down in infamy, Kirk Cousins is still a coveted quarterback in today's NFL. He is just two years removed from being a Pro Bowler after throwing for 4,547 yards and 29 touchdowns. If a team is in need of quarterback help, Cousins would be a strong; albeit pricey, option.

For the Falcons, they'll take their time. They'll spend the offseason working Penix into the offense full-time. At the same time, they'll be looking to find the best Cousins trade available, no matter what it takes.