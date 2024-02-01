Which players should the Raiders trade for?

Entering the 2024 NFL offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders are on a mission to fortify their roster and mount a serious playoff campaign. Following back-to-back playoff absences, the Raiders are keen on making significant roster adjustments. Among their priorities is shoring up the quarterback position, and seeking a lasting solution. Alongside quarterback considerations, the Raiders are eyeing talent infusion through both the draft, free agency, and trade market. As such, the Raiders have a prime opportunity to elevate their team and set the stage for a successful upcoming season.

Raiders' 2023 Season

The Las Vegas Raiders experienced a tumultuous 2023 NFL season. It finished with the team having an 8-9 record and a disappointing playoff absence for the second consecutive year. The season also marked the dawn of the Antonio Pierce era. The erstwhile interim head coach made notable strides in igniting the Raiders' defense. Despite a defensive improvement under Pierce, however, the team fell short of postseason contention. As they turn their gaze to the 2024 NFL offseason, the Raiders are resolute in addressing their deficiencies and crafting a more formidable roster capable of vying for playoff contention.

Offseason Considerations

Sure, Antonio Pierce assumes the helm following Josh McDaniels' departure. Still, the Raiders are undergoing a period of renewal in Las Vegas. The appointment of former Chargers general manager Tom Telesco completes the leadership revamps. This wave of changes potentially signals impending player departures. Notably, several veterans were acquired under the previous regime.

One big name to watch for is receiver Davante Adams. He maintains elite performance capabilities, though his tenure with the Raiders hasn't met initial expectations following his trade. Keep in mind that Derek Carr, his college teammate, has long departed. Even Jimmy Garoppolo, who was one of their big acquisitions last year, probably isn't returning. All these things leave lingering uncertainties up and down the Raiders' roster. This is especially true at quarterback and skill positions. Rumors also suggest Hunter Renfrow was nearly traded at the deadline, and Garoppolo's association lies with McDaniels. These developments and rumors raise questions about the future of these players with the team. This is also why Pierce and Telesco might need to test the trade market and see what they can find.

Here we will look at the two best players whom the Las Vegas Raiders must trade for during the 2024 NFL offseason.

Justin Fields, QB

The Las Vegas Raiders seek stability at the quarterback position. Right now, they find themselves evaluating options for the 2024 NFL season. One option is young gun Aidan O’Connell. He was thrust into a starting role as a developmental draft pick and displayed commendable performance during his rookie campaign. Despite being one of 14 quarterbacks selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, O’Connell's fourth-round selection provided him with valuable experience. He started in 10 games as QB1 for the Raiders.

Yes, O’Connell's performance showcased promise. However, it still fell short of securing a definitive long-term solution for the squad. He did complete 213 of 343 pass attempts for 2,218 yards, with 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions. For sure, the Purdue alum demonstrated competence as a pocket passer. Having said that, the Raiders recognize the need for substantial competition within the quarterback ranks to further elevate the team's prospects.

Pierce and Telesco, of course, will assess potential quarterback options. In this regard, the Raiders face a challenging dilemma. They have the 13th overall pick in the draft. That's not high enough to get a franchise QB in this class. Is it a high enough pick to give good value in the trade market, though? The truth is that acquiring top quarterback prospects would necessitate significant draft capital.

With that, the likelihood is that the Raiders will look at guys like the Chicago Bears' Justin Fields or even the Denver Broncos' Russell Wilson as viable trade targets. On one hand, the prospect of acquiring Wilson poses financial considerations. On the other, Fields presents a more straightforward option albeit with uncertainties surrounding his fit and the offensive scheme. Still, we'd like to see if the Raiders seriously pursue any of these guys.

Mike Singletary strongly believes the Bears should keep Justin Fields moving forward. pic.twitter.com/CV8O9nsPUj — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) January 25, 2024

Walker Little, OL

In addition to quarterback considerations, the Raiders are exploring opportunities to fortify their offensive line. In this sense, Walker Little emerges as a compelling candidate. He offers the potential for long-term stability at right tackle. Remember also that Little's contract is approaching its conclusion. In addition, the Jacksonville Jaguars have a surplus of talent at the position. These mean that probably a Day 3 pick could be enough for the Raiders to secure his services in 2024. Little's versatility and potential for growth make him an attractive prospect. This aligns with the Raiders' pursuit of cost-effective solutions to bolster their roster.

Looking Ahead

The Las Vegas Raiders are on a quest to reshape their roster and reignite playoff aspirations. Of course, they will confront pivotal decisions in the 2024 NFL offseason. They need to evaluate quarterback prospects like Justin Fields and Russell Wilson. In addition, they must consider the acquisition of talent like Walker Little. The Raiders will also aim to address critical positions while navigating the complexities of draft capital and financial constraints.

As the offseason unfolds, the Raiders stand at a crossroads. They are poised to make strategic moves that could redefine their trajectory in the competitive landscape of the NFL. With a blend of astute acquisitions and prudent decision-making, the Raiders can build a formidable roster capable of challenging for postseason contention and restoring glory to the Silver & Black tradition.