The subject of artificial turf and injuries has been a controversial one in football circles. Former New York Giants wide receiver and All-Pro Brandon Marshall is one of many players who have taken issue with artificial turf.

Earlier this year, the Detroit Lions and coach Dan Campbell changed their turf. This past November, QB Aaron Rodgers made a request for the NFL to go all grass.

On Tuesday, the website NJ.com broke the news that Marshall blamed career ending injuries on the turf at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, home of the Giants.

“I snapped my deltoid, freaking turf…oh, my goodness, I knew it was over,” Marshall said to Doctor Mike in a January interview. “This play ended my career. There [have] been a lot of players complaining about this turf…it’s really ruining careers, that was pretty much the last of me. I felt like I could’ve played a couple more years, but that play was over.”

Marshall molded himself from a fourth round pick by the Broncos in 2006 to an All-Pro receiver. The Central Florida alum racked up 12,351 yards over the course of his NFL career on 970 receptions, adding 83 touchdowns.

In 2017, Marshall suffered a season ending injury with the Giants. His career wasn't the same since. Other players including Nick Bosa and Sterling Shephard have clamored for artificial turf to be replaced, as has the NFL Players Association.

In February, it was revealed that MetLife will change its turf surface with safety in mind — but not until next season.

“We evaluate our field each season and historically have replaced our playing surface every 3-4 years,” MetLife Stadium officials said in November. “We have made the decision to replace the field in 2023 and are currently reviewing proposals from multiple vendors for a new synthetic surface.”

The Giants will open their season at MetLife on September 10 against the Cowboys. The current, most updated Giants projected depth chart lists Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton and Parris Campbell as the team's top three receivers.