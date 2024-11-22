The New York Knicks have been objectively disappointing through the team’s first 15 games. However, it’s worth mentioning that they have the exact same record as they did at the same point in the season in 2023-24 (9-6). So, it’s not as bad as some fans might assume.

Still, the Knicks have some holes to fill, and limited resources with which they can do so. They are presently hard capped at the second apron with $191 million in salary commitments. They can’t take in more money than they send out in trades, and there are limited players with whom they are willing to part ways, anyway.

There are injuries to consider, too. Mitchell Robinson, last season’s starting center at the beginning of the year, and Precious Achiuwa both remain out with injuries. That leaves a thin rotation considering the consolidation they underwent to add Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns. Coach Tom Thibodeau realistically has just seven NBA players (and Jericho Sims) with whom he can build a roster. That’s a tough task for any coach.

Knicks' biggest problem is…defense

The Knicks’ issues are likely to resolve themselves due to their impressive roster talent. However, the real challenge for the 2024-25 Knicks lies in their defense, or rather, their lack thereof.

New York has struggled as a defensive unit. Towns has faced criticism for allowing high shooting percentages in the restricted area when he defends, as strong defense has never been his forte. Despite this, he has shown more effort than many of his teammates.

The problem isn’t just one player; it’s the team as a whole. Despite boasting the league’s third-highest offensive rating (120.61) before their game on Wednesday, New York ranked 21st in defensive rating (116.07). To make matters worse, they ranked 29th in both steals and blocks. And their bench has offered little relief, ranking last in rebounds and steals per game and 26th in blocks per game.

While the Knicks beat the Phoenix Suns convincingly on Wednesday night, they still managed to score 122 points without Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. Similarly, New York gave up 132 points to the Indiana Pacers and 121 to the Atlanta Hawks earlier this month, far above their respective season averages of 114.3 and 114.9.

How much of a role have injuries played?

The Knicks’ defensive woes also stem from a lack of depth at center. With Towns as their only experienced big man, New York relies on a non-shot blocker as its primary rim protector.

Strong wing defenders like OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart should limit penetration and shot attempts at the rim, in theory. But it's unclear how effectively that's worked, especially so early in the season as all three figure out their respective roles alongside one another.

Can easier schedule lead to Knicks figuring out their defense woes?

For now, the Knicks’ defensive struggles remain unresolved. Thankfully, New York has a relatively easy schedule ahead; 11 of their next 16 games come against teams under .500. However, if home cooking is what the doctor ordered, then the Knicks are without that key prescription. Only six on heir next 16 games will be played at Madison Square Garden.

Still, the Knicks are set to play 11 games against teams in the bottom quartile (points per game) through the end of December, and that doesn't include the Luka Doncic-less Dallas Mavericks.

So, maybe New York enters 2025 as a better defensive unit. If they do, they might just turn into legitimate contenders, after all. If they don’t, there will be a lot more complaining and finger pointing to come. Stay tuned.