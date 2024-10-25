When a team with high expectations gets thumped by the reigning champions in the season opener, there are bound to be some overreactions. That impulsive response is only amplified when the squad in question hails from the largest sports market in the country. Following the New York Knicks' 132-109 loss to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, some people are expressing concern about their identity.

Completing a late-offseason trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns elevated the starting five's talent level to terrifying heights, but it might sacrifice some of the defensive tenacity fans have come to know and love during the Tom Thibodeau era.

Well, it turns out that the organization was actually looking to enhance the team's toughness before landing the All-Star big man.

The Knicks expressed interest in a Memphis Grizzlies guard who could be a popular name on the rumor mill in the coming weeks and months.

“Between their draft assets and young talent, general manager Zach Kleiman and his Grizzlies front office can be aggressive in their pursuit of more talent between now and the trade deadline,” Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported.

“Former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart is also seen as a possible moving piece if the Grizzlies were to pursue a star due to the weight of his $20 million contract.

“A few teams inquired about Smart in the offseason, one of which was the Knicks, sources told ClutchPoints. However, New York's interest in Smart came earlier in the offseason prior to the team acquiring Towns.”

Do the Knicks have anything left up their sleeve?

Team president Leon Rose could potentially be compelled to pursue Smart, particularly if New York's defense falls below Thibodeau's strict standards. The Knickerbockers are already making substantial financial commitments to several players, however, so it would be tricky to add Smart to the backcourt.

But his value is apparent. The former top-10 draft pick is a high-motor guy who coaches love and a defensive pest who many ball-handlers dread. Injuries have prevented him from making a mark in Memphis (played just 20 games last season), but Smart could be a fine complement to Ja Morant and Desmond Bane if the Grizzlies decide to keep him on their roster.

While there will inevitably be some chatter, no actual momentum should logically be gained this early in the 2024-25 campaign. Marcus Smart will earn more than $20 million in each of the next two seasons, which incentivizes executives to be cautious when deciding how to use their capital.

Though, when the Feb. 6 trade deadline draws nearer, a veteran guard who can potentially lock down an opposing star in the playoffs will command the attention of multiple teams if he is available. In a year when hope is bursting through the roof at Madison Square Garden, the Knicks cannot be ruled out from making yet another big maneuver.