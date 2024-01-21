The team played a touching tribute video for the two recently traded players.

The New York Knicks topped the Toronto Raptors 126-100 on Saturday night.

But the most memorable portion of the evening didn't have anything to do with the actual play on the court.

The Knicks played a touching tribute to the recently departed RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, who were both sent to the Raptors in exchange for OG Anunoby:

The Knicks presented RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley with a tribute video in their first game in MSG 🙌 (via @nyknicks)pic.twitter.com/2cAtjw5LpF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 21, 2024

Both players also received warm ovations from Knicks fans during pregame introductions:

Former Knicks RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley received a warm welcome in their return to MSG🙌 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/0cyXbVkjO2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 21, 2024

Barrett was the third overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and was expected to be a major difference maker for the Knicks. While he averaged better than 18 points and five rebounds for New York, he didn't quite live up to expectations.

Quickley averaged 13 points and three assists during his time with the Knicks, and while most New York fans agree that his future is incredibly bright, there wasn't ample playing time available for him in New York behind Jalen Brunson.

Despite the immediate impact provided by Barrett and Quickley with the Raptors, the Knicks have improved since the December 30th trade. New York is 8-2 since adding Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn, and Anunoby has posted a best-ever (in NBA history) +170 plus-minus through his first 10 games with the team.

Knicks’ shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo spoke on the return of Barrett and Quickley, as he shared the floor with the former Knicks for almost half of the 2023-24 season.

“I’m excited for the Garden to give them a warm welcome because it’s much deserved,” DiVincenzo told reporters after Thursday’s game. “They’re going to come in Saturday with … a point to prove…natural. We just have to lock in. Not get too keen on what they’re doing. Get a W.”

The Knicks are currently 26-17, good for fifth place in the NBA Eastern Conference standings.