It's officially time to add another another former Wildcat to the Knicks' Villanova stable.

New York Knicks management has been incredibly patient in how they’ve approached team building, taking time to amass an impressive war chest of draft capital ahead of the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline while remaining financially flexible. Still, New York can’t help but salivate when playing against the Brooklyn Nets’ Mikal Bridges.

While New York has deliberately built their team over the past few seasons, it is almost impossible to think that they do not feel pressured to add to their arsenal after recent trades completed by the Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat. Specifically, Jalen Brunson’s recent injury demonstrated a need for another ball handler and/or scorer, despite already completing a major trade that added OG Anunoby to the team.

Is Mikal Bridges the answer?

It must be all the more difficult to play against a (presumably) rebuilding Brooklyn Nets team equipped with Bridges, who might be the missing piece. Bridges is a star, sort of. He was already considered one of the best three-and-D players in the league before being traded to Brooklyn. He’s stepped into a lead role nicely, averaging 21.6 points, 5.2 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Yes, his scoring has dipped from the 27 games he played with Brooklyn last season (26.1 ppg), but the league has also had more time to learn his tendencies and game plan accordingly.

As if intentionally auditioning for the Knicks, Bridges put up an impressive game against New York on Tuesday night — in a losing effort — scoring 36 points and connecting on seven of his 13 three-point attempts.

While Bridges is stringing together another nice season, the Nets are not. Brooklyn is currently 17-27, which is one full game behind the Atlanta Hawks for the final spot in the Play-In tournament. And despite collecting a number of picks in the Kevin Durant and James Harden trades, the Nets have only one first-round pick in the 2024, 2025, and 2026 drafts.

So, there should be motivation to jump-start the rebuild, especially considering how the timeline of a 27-year-old Bridges matches with the one presented by rookies in 2027 and beyond.

How likely is a Bridges-to-New York trade?

So, should Leon Rose and his staff be in touch with Nets’ general manager Sean Marks about Bridges?

Considering how teams regularly inquire about what it would take to pry players away from a team, it is unlikely that the Knicks’ front office has not gauged what a Bridges deal would cost. An unnamed Chicago Bulls scout recently told me that teams are in constant contact about practically everyone, specifically citing Steph Curry as a guy calls were made about during his MVP seasons years ago – even though Golden State was obviously not entertaining offers.

But gauging interest and active negotiations are worlds apart. As likely as it is that the Knicks have inquired, it is equally unlikely that a formal offer has been made. Why? Because as we know from accepted business principles, whoever speaks first in negotiations, loses.

But this isn’t any old negotiation. Bridges is a perfect complement to the Knicks.

Granted, the Knicks starting lineup is set, for now. But Donte DiVincenzo, New York’s starting shooting guard, has come off the bench before, including last season for the Golden State Warriors. Adding the 6-foot-6 Bridges, who boasts a 7-foot wingspan, would improve an already-stellar Knicks’ defense (Bridges was named to the 2021-22 All-NBA Defense team). And he’s also considered among the best shooters in the NBA.

Remember, he’s the focal point of defenses this season, but he’s a career 37.4% three-point shooter. And considering the Immanuel Quickely-sized hole in the Knicks’ bench, DiVincenzo would be a welcomed addition to the second-until, too.

Bridges would probably welcome a reunion with college teammates

Now, it’s well-established that trades can hurt a team’s synergy, even when objectively adding talent. But that’s almost certainly not the case when considering a Bridges-to-New York deal. Remember, a number of Bridges’ Villanova college teammates are on the Knicks including Brunson, DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, and Ryan Archidiacono. And given that they all technically play in the same city, there has been a lot of playful banter and — dare I say — light recruiting. And most of it has originated from Hart. See below.

The case against waiting

Why wouldn’t the Knicks try for Bridges? Well, it’s two-fold really. First, there’s the tremendous asking price that Brooklyn would likely insist on. The Nets allegedly rejected four first-round picks from the Memphis Grizzlies, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto. And while New York can offer a copious number of draft picks, none are likely to be alluring, top-end picks.

Further, there’s the idea that this version of the Knicks team might be good enough as currently constructed. The Knicks are 11-2 since adding Anunoby, with an exclamation point win (by 38 points!) on Thursday night against the defending champion Denver Nuggets.

But as much as a case can be made for holding off, the Nets asking price is unlikely to come down. So, if the Knicks would like to add a star-caliber player, and Bridges is someone they believe fills a need and fits their culture, then there is no time like to present. Regardless if Bridges is truly a star or not.