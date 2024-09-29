The New York Knicks may explore another trade opportunity after acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns. The Knicks’ recent moves, including the departure of Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, suggest the franchise could be shifting its roster dynamics. However, another big move could be coming to New York. According to reports, the Knicks are fielding calls on Mitchell Robinson, the team’s longest-tenured player. Robinson, who has been with the Knicks since the 2020-21 season, remains the only player from that roster still in New York.

Robinson’s ability to protect the rim and grab rebounds has been a critical asset for the Knicks. Last season, he averaged 5.6 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. Robinson is currently in the third year of a four-year, $60 million contract, meaning he's under contract through the 2025-26 season. His contract could appeal to teams looking for a defensive anchor in the paint. With his shot-blocking ability and rebounding prowess, Robinson remains one of the league’s better interior defenders.

Tom Thibodeau has preferred Mitchell Robinson as his starting center since the New York Knicks signed the coach in 2020. During that span, Robinson lined up for tip-off in 170 out of 193 games he's played. Thibodeau, who loves the big man’s shot-blocking, rebounding, and activity, usually has him opening games. Robinson, though, has been injury-prone. The current longest-tenured Knick has played 90 games over the last two seasons, including 31 during the 2023-24 campaign. Former Knick Isaiah Hartenstein eventually took over Robinson’s starting center role for Thibodeau.

Who could be interested in Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson?

One team that makes a lot of sense for Robinson is the Denver Nuggets. DeAndre Jordan, whom Mike Malone hardly plays, is behind Nikola Jokic in the depth chart. Malone often plays power forward Aaron Gordon at center when Jokic sits, so obtaining Robinson could remedy that issue. It might cost the Nuggets a first-round pick to get Robinson. However, given how important keeping Jokic and Gordon healthy is, the cost might be worth it.

Another team that could be interested in Robinson is the Utah Jazz. The Jazz seems to be still acquiring assets for a rebuild. They were reportedly willing to listen to offers for Lauri Markkanen in the offseason. With New York needing a healthier option at big man, what if they offered Utah Robinson and two first-round selections for Walker Kessler? If the Knicks are willing, they could get Kessler, but they'll likely have to do something else to make that deal work. But if there's a will, there's a way.