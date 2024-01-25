The Knicks are the potential favorite for this member of the Antetokounmpo family.

Though his brother receives most of the attention, Thanasis Antetokounmpo has played with the Milwaukee Bucks for the last several years. Should the team decide to move him, the New York Knicks are the clear betting favorites to land Giannis' brother, according to Bovada.

The Knicks are currently sitting at +150 to be the team that Thanasis suits up for after the trade deadline, if not the Bucks. The Brooklyn Nets are currently +250, while the Los Angeles Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers, and Utah Jazz all sit at +550.

Thanasis originally played for the Knicks in 2015-16, his first season in the NBA.

It is interesting that the Knicks have the best odds at acquiring Antetokounmpo, especially because the team was linked to his brother Giannis. During the offseason, there were whispers that he could leave the Bucks, but the team then traded for Damian Lillard and inked Giannis to a 3-year extension.

Thanasis had drawn interest from the Knicks this offseason as well.

Ultimately, Thanasis decided to sign a veteran's minimum contract to stay with the Bucks for one more season, but the New York Knicks were reportedly interested in signing Antetokounmpo.

“Obviously, Giannis is my brother, and obviously, I love Milwaukee. I love Milwaukee. But at the same time… I want to play,” Thanasis stated. “I want to play. You always want to play and feel important.”

This season, Thanasis averaging 0.8 points in four minutes per game. He has appeared in 18 games for the Bucks this season. Should he end up with the Knicks at the trade deadline, one would expect his playing time to increase slightly, but not by much.