The New York Knicks won their ninth straight game Sunday, beating the Boston Celtics in double overtime, 131-129. In the win, backup point guard Immanuel Quickley had arguably the best game of his career. He finished with a career-high 38 points to go with eight rebounds, seven assists, four steals and two blocks. Remarkably, Quickley played 55 minutes and did not appear to slow down. He opened double overtime scoring the Knicks’ first seven points.

He was extremely efficient scoring the ball as well. Quickley finished 15-for-28 from the field and knocked down five triples. His performance didn’t just get the attention of the Celtics, but numerous NBA superstars throughout the league.

During the second half, Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell shared his thoughts.

“Man IQ_GodSon is hooping!!” Mitchell tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Sixers flashy guard Tyrese Maxey simply posted “HOOOOOPPPPPERRRRR!”

Incidentally, Maxey is one of the players Quickley has drawn comparisons to.

The Knicks were without arguably their best player on the road against the defending Eastern Conference champion Celtics. Jalen Brunson was given the night off, citing left foot soreness. But Quickley did more than enough to make fans forget his absence.

He was extremely aggressive early and was everywhere defensively. Quickley was decisive, using his quickness and athleticism to make the Celtics pay time and time again.

Immanuel Quickley is among the favorites to win the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year Award. He is averaging 13 points, four rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 three’s per game this season. But when given the opportunity to make a splash, the third-year guard out of Kentucky has proven he can do even more.