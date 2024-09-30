Right before the start of training camp, the New York Knicks have made headlines across the NBA with their groundbreaking and blockbuster trade to acquire four-time All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves. The former No. 1 overall pick now joins a Knicks roster that is primed for a deep playoff run, yet this deal forced New York to surrender Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, two of their key contributors next to MVP candidate Jalen Brunson.

At media day on Monday, many players were questioned about the trade involving Towns, which they are not allowed to speak about yet since the deal is not official. But reporters asked Brunson a different question about Randle and DiVincenzo, two of his close teammates that will now be heading to Minnesota.

While he did not get into specifics about the addition of Towns, Brunson reflected on what his two teammates meant to him.

“It was definitely tough,” Brunson said of Randle and DiVincenzo being traded, according to SNY's Ian Begley. “Thankful that Julius welcomed me with open arms here…that news was crazy.”

Randle joined the Knicks ahead of the 2019-20 season and was the undisputed leader of the team prior to Brunson's arrival before the 2022-23 season. While the Knicks have become Brunson's team, Randle was still an All-Star in his own right that helped the team's new point guard get acclimated to Tom Thibodeau's system in New York.

As for Brunson and his relationship with DiVincenzo, the former collegiate teammates will always share a special bond.

“Donte, he was a groomsman at my wedding,” Brunson continued. “That should tell you everything about our relationship. Love him to death.”

One of the biggest surprises to this Knicks-Timberwolves trade is that DiVincenzo was involved. After a career season with the Knicks, DiVincenzo found himself as one of four former Villanova players on his team's roster next to Brunson, Josh Hart, and Mikal Bridges. Unfortunately, the sharpshooting wing found himself as the odd man out in this scenario to acquire Towns due to the Timberwolves' interest in him.

In a total of 81 games with the Knicks last season, DiVincenzo averaged 15.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the floor and 40.1 percent from three-point range.

While Brunson is obviously sad to see two of his close teammates leave the organization, Towns is going to help make him an even more dangerous player. Towns has the ability to spread the floor and knock down three-point shots, which will open up the court tremendously for Brunson without the paint being clogged.

The Knicks have lost a chunk of depth by dealing away Randle and DiVincenzo, but what they have gained with Towns may be enough for them to finally go head-to-head with the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference.