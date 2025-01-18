A dream came true for one New York Knicks fan on Friday, during a game at Madison Square Garden. The fan swished a half-court shot to win a car, which is enough in itself to make anyone happy. Then, the fan got to have an extra special moment, when actor and director Ben Stiller gave him a hug after making the field goal.

The hug went viral for the fan, who seemed to be on top of the world.

Expand Tweet

The Madison Square Garden crowd went wild after he made the shot. The shot rang true during a fourth quarter shooting contest at MSG, during the Knicks game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. New York actually lost the game by a score of 116-99.

Stiller is a Knicks super fan who is often found court side at games, cheering on the Knicks. He's also known for his writing and directing efforts, including the movies Zoolander and Tropic Thunder. Stiller is one of the most famous people in Hollywood, with a lengthy career that includes a short stint working on the comedy show Saturday Night Live.

Stiller is also one of the executive producers of the hit Apple TV series Severance.

Knicks are fighting for a deep postseason run

New York is doing better than it has in years, but the Knicks are still looking for a trip to the NBA Finals. The Knicks made the postseason last year, but lost to the Indiana Pacers. New York hasn't made it to the finals since 1999.

This season, the Knicks made changes to try and strengthen the lineup. The team sent Julius Randle away in a trade, to get Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Towns is having a solid season, averaging a double-double. His stat line is impressive; Towns is averaging more than 25 points and 13 rebounds a game. He's shooting 55 percent from the field.

Towns missed the Timberwolves game on Friday due to injury, which must have been difficult for him. Randle played for Minnesota against his former team, and did a tremendous job. Randle finished the contest with eight points, seven rebounds and six assists while playing 35 minutes.

Randle talked about his tenure with the Knicks while returning to the Big Apple.

“It was like — it was crazy, man. We went into every game expecting to win. Teams would hang around and we would end up winning by like 20 points,” Randle said, per the New York Post. “It felt like we were starting to get super dominant. We had everything. And everybody’s game was going to the next level. Chemistry was dope. It was unfortunate the injuries happened.”

The Knicks are now 27-16 on the season, following the loss. New York next plays the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.