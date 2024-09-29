The basketball world was shocked when the New York Knicks traded for star Karl-Anthony Towns where in return, the Minnesota Timberwolves got Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and a first-round pick. While everybody was stunned, even the camp of Towns, one person that sent messages to the departing Knicks players was actor and known fan Ben Stiller.

Ben Stiller bids a Knicks farewell to Julius Randle

The popular actor and filmmaker would take to X, formerly Twitter, to send farewell messages, first to Randle who has been with New York since 2019. Despite all the criticism going the way of Randle, Stiller's post would be filled with praise and even credited the current winning ways to the 29-year old.

“Julius Randle carried the Knicks on his back when he first came here,” Stiller said. “Brought winning back. No one will ever know what the winning January ‘24 Knicks would have done in 24/25… He went through ups and downs here and fans were tough on him sometimes. Who can know what it is to endure that pressure. I wouldn’t want it . But he did. Through it all his commitment to the community and the team was and is undeniable. Grateful for his time here. He is an all star and we’re lucky to have had him. Wish him all the best in Minnesota, he is going to bring a lot of toughness and grit and dedication to that team and community.”

Randle's wife Kendra was also shocked by the news sending her appreciation to New York.

Ben Stiller compliments Donte DiVincenzo after Knicks trade

Another component of the trade is DiVincenzo who emerged last season as a star for the Knicks.

He seemed to be a crucial piece reuniting fellow Villanova players Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart with Mikal Bridges in another huge Knicks trade. At the end of the day, DiVincenzo will go to Minnesota as Stiller took to X the same day saying how energetic of a player he was for New York.

“This guy was such a clutch player for us last year and had so much NY energy,” Stiller said. “Absolutely loved watching him play. Not just the three, he put the ball in the basket and wasn’t afraid of the moment. Humble, confident, kind and cool. Knicks and NY fans will miss him big time. It’s a bummer to lose him. Wishing Donte huge success this year and in the future.”

The Knicks now gets Towns who fills in that big-man spot for them as they look to be a top team in the East this upcoming season in 2024-25.