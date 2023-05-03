Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Carmelo Anthony returned to Madison Square Garden to watch Game 2 of the New York Knicks-Miami Heat NBA Playoff series. As expected, New York fans made sure to let him feel he’s home.

Anthony, who failed to find a team in the past 2022-23 season and remained unsigned after his short stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, attended Tuesday’s game and celebrated along with the home fans as the ‘Bockers battled it out with the Heat.

The Knicks made it extra special for Anthony, playing a video tribute featuring his most iconic moments and several highlights during his time with the franchise. The fans then gave Anthony a standing ovation as they honor him.

Knicks fans gave Carmelo Anthony a loud ovation during Game 2 tonight 👏🏽 (via @Krisplashed)pic.twitter.com/wk8dxbzudn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 3, 2023

While Carmelo Anthony failed to deliver a title to New York, he did bring the franchise back to relevance after years of mediocrity and being the laughingstock of the NBA. He stayed with the team from 2011 to 2017 and led them to three straight playoff appearances, including their only series win in the decade back in 2013.

Anthony also cemented himself as one of the best scorers the league has ever seen during his time in New York, all while making the Knicks must-see TV.

Of course the end of his time with the Knicks was quite sad, and it’s also painful to see him fall from being a superstar to an unwanted free agent. Still, it is great to witness how the Knicks fanbase hasn’t lost their love for him.

Lucky for Anthony, the Knicks stepped up big time with him sitting courtside. Not only did they tie the series with the Heat with the 111-105 victory, but Jalen Brunson also tied Melo’s record as the only New York players over the last 10 years to have a 30-point playoff game at MSG.

It’s a great day indeed for Melo and the Knicks.