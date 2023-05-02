A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The New York Knicks are not exactly shooting the air out of the ball in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. In fact, among all teams that made it to the postseason, Immanuel Quickley and the Knicks own the worst 3-point shooting percentage with just a 26.8 percent success rate from behind the arc.

Immanuel Quickley is not losing hope, though. For him, positive regression is going to come sooner than later for the Knicks so long as they keep on trying.

“It’s going to go in eventually,” Immanuel Quickley said ahead of the Knicks’ Game 2 matchup versus the Heat at home Tuesday night (via Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News).

In their Game 1 108-101 loss to the Heat, the Knicks drained just seven of their 34 attempts from the 3-point area. Jalen Brunson was the biggest culprit of them all, as he went just 0-for-7 from deep. Immanuel Quickley did not do much better either, as he was just 1-for-4 on his 3-point tries, finishing just nine points on an overall 3-for-9 shooting from the field.

Conversely, the Heat are the most accurate outside-shooting team in the playoffs, as Miami is knocking down 15.0 3-pointers on 42.9 percent accuracy.

Immanuel Quickley is hoping that he and the Knicks finally rediscover their form from downtown before it’s too late. Game 2 at Madison Square Garden can provide the answer to the Knicks on whether they will finally get their form back from the perimeter. The Knicks were 11th in the regular season with 12.6 3-pointers pre-game on 35.7 3FG%.